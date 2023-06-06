7 Best Activities on Carnival Spirit

5. Kids' Clubs

The fact that most children are not connected to the onboard Wi-Fi means they fill their time making real-life friends rather than seeking validation from social media. We encourage our children to attend the 'Meet and Greet' in the kids' club on the first night of a cruise as this is when they will meet children their own age and form fast friendships. Regardless of how long they spend in the kids' clubs -- which cater to children aged 2 to 11 in Club Carnival, 12 to 14 in Circle C and 15 to 17 in Club 02 -- my boys seemed to bond very well with others their age as there are plenty of opportunities for them to have fun onboard this floating playground. For the younger children, music, activities and games are designed to help them relax and feel comfortable, while older kids engage in everything from scavenger hunts to karaoke craziness and neon-lit dance parties. The fact that they are with kids their own ages means they can form friendships based on whether they are drawn to the sports equipment, games arcade or arts and crafts.