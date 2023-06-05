6 Tips For Cruising to Alaska on a Budget

Cruises to Alaska are loaded with budget busting opportunities. In addition to seeing towering glaciers and majestic fjords from the comfort of your ship, individual ports of call offer a seemingly-endless array of bucket-list opportunities. Dog sledding. Helicopter landings on a glacier. Railway tours. Gold panning. Salmon fishing.

These bucket-list activities, however, come with a cost -- one that can surprise first-time cruisers or those who have only ever sailed places like the Caribbean, where sub-$100 shore excursions are numerous.

For those looking for budget Alaska cruises, paying $500 to land on a glacier -- or $300 for a wilderness safari -- can quickly add up to more than the cost of the cruise itself, particularly for a family of four. Those looking for excursions in the sub-$50 per person category will be disappointed: frequently, the only tours that meet that amount are the cruise line sponsored transfers between the ship and the airport pre-and-post cruise.

However, it is still entirely possible to cruise to Alaska and not spend a fortune -- and still come away with an unforgettable experience in The Last Frontier.

Here are Cruise Critic's tips for cruising to Alaska on a budget: