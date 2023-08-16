The Seine River is France's second-longest river, extending more than 480 miles from Burgundy through Paris and Normandy before joining the English Channel at Le Havre. A Seine river cruise represents one of the world's greatest travel experiences and offers something to satisfy every traveler's taste.
All sailings start and finish in Paris so shoppers, art lovers and sightseers get their day in Paris (and more, if they book a voyage with a pre- or post-cruise stay in the French capital). Nature lovers can revel in the beauty of Monet's garden at Giverny and the fabulous gardens of Versailles. Historians will get their fill of museums and visit the Normandy beaches that served as the launching point for the liberation of Europe in World War II -- with 2024 marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.
The bijoux fishing town of Honfleur and the historic glories of 2,000-year-old Rouen are also notable destinations along the Seine -- as well as spectacular scenery.
Here are some tips to help you get the best out of your Seine River cruise.
People may love Paris in the springtime, but Parisians tend to leave town for vacations in August when it can get too hot. This is a peak time for visitors, and it's worth considering an August river cruise on the Seine because river breezes provide relief from the heat.
Though some family-run restaurants and shops close during this time, you still get to enjoy the City of Lights at a gentler pace, without the day-to-day crowds, traffic and general bustle.
That said, Paris is arguably at its best in the shoulder months when temperatures are moderate and lots of cultural events are taking place. Also, consider a Seine cruise at Christmas, when both Paris and Rouen are in festive spirits. There are dedicated Christmas market sailings that include excursions to atmospheric yuletide markets.
Not surprisingly, the popular itinerary of a Seine cruise is offered by all the major river cruise lines. These include APT, AmaWaterways, Scenic, Tauck, Viking, CroisiEurope, Uniworld, Avalon Waterways, Amadeus River Cruises and A-ROSA River Cruises, with the perennial appeal of Paris and the lovely Normandy seaside in demand high for its mix of coast, culture and city.
With many of the lines offering similar sailings, the final choice comes down to budget and personal preference, with the choice ranging from CroisiEurope's value-for-money sailings to luxury all-inclusive lines, such as Uniworld and Tauck.
With its fleet of small ships, ocean cruise operator Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is able to offer sailings venturing from the French coast along the Seine to Rouen as part of a wider itineraries, like "River Cities of France and Portugal," although this is not a full Seine river cruise.
Another option is an intimate French barge cruise with European Waterways or CroisiEurope. With as few as eight passengers, these boutique sailings are like a floating house party and offer high levels of personal service. These itineraries explore not only the Seine, but also rivers and canals that are not accessible to mainstream river vessels.
The good news is that all Seine River Cruise itineraries feature art, culture, nature and history. Unlike the Rhine River and the Danube River there is one main Seine itinerary, running between Paris and Caudebec/Honfleur (gateway to the Cote Fleurie and the pretty seaside resorts of Trouville and Deauville).
However, not all river cruises on the Seine go all the way north to Honfleur, so check your line options carefully. Likewise, not all ships are small enough to dock in the middle of Paris so if walking around the city right from your ship is important to you, double check where the vessel docks. Some moor quite a distance out of town while others are within sight of the Eiffel Tower.
In a region so richly endowed with attractions, shore excursion options vary widely, and operators make changes by adding longer stays in key ports like Rouen and tagging on land stays in Paris at either end of the cruise. So, you could take more than one Seine cruise and do something a bit different each time. Find out more about destinations in our guide to ports of call on the Seine.
In addition to Paris, poignant wartime memorials, cemeteries and landing beaches are one of the key draws on a Seine river cruise. River lines that are mainly geared to North Americans with focus on U.S. and Canadian memorials, while companies that mainly attract British passengers will focus on U.K. sites, so check excursion schedules carefully before you book.
Paris is not only popular with tourists, but also a top location for conventions, trade fairs and designer fashion events. The latter are held in spring, summer, fall and winter when trendsetters from around the world descend on the French capital.
If you only have a short time in the city and want to make the most of it by visiting a particular restaurant or staying in a favorite hotel, then make sure you book well in advance to avoid disappointment. Similarly, you can skip the lines by buying tickets to popular attractions such as the Eiffel Tower and Louvre online.
The Seine has many bridges (there are 32 in Paris alone), and when the river is swollen by rain or snowmelt at its mountain source, it can be hard for boats and ships to fit beneath the spans. So, be prepared to be confined to lower decks while the wheelhouse is retracted -- sometimes, you might even have to travel to towns by motor coach, although this is rare.
The weather along the Seine is generally hot in the high summer months and can be delightful in spring and autumn, but like all of Europe it's variable. Your river cruise packing list should consist of layers along with a comfy pair of shoes, as you are going to do a lot of walking.
There is no dress code on river cruises so you only need to pack casual clothing, with a couple of smarter outfits for the captain's welcome and gala dinner. Many lines supply umbrellas, but it's best to pack a small one "just in case."