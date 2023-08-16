The Seine River is France's second-longest river, extending more than 480 miles from Burgundy through Paris and Normandy before joining the English Channel at Le Havre. A Seine river cruise represents one of the world's greatest travel experiences and offers something to satisfy every traveler's taste.

All sailings start and finish in Paris so shoppers, art lovers and sightseers get their day in Paris (and more, if they book a voyage with a pre- or post-cruise stay in the French capital). Nature lovers can revel in the beauty of Monet's garden at Giverny and the fabulous gardens of Versailles. Historians will get their fill of museums and visit the Normandy beaches that served as the launching point for the liberation of Europe in World War II -- with 2024 marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

The bijoux fishing town of Honfleur and the historic glories of 2,000-year-old Rouen are also notable destinations along the Seine -- as well as spectacular scenery.

Here are some tips to help you get the best out of your Seine River cruise.