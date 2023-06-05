6 Things You'll Love About Carnival Sunrise

3. Upper-Deck Fun

No one can complain of sea-day boredom with the wealth of activities being added to the upper decks of Carnival Sunrise. The SportSquare area will offer a ropes course, nine-hole miniature golf course, basketball court and running track. Ping-Pong, foosball and pool tables round out the offerings.

For a splashier afternoon, passengers can head to the newly added Carnival WaterWorks water park area. Speed demons can enjoy the 203-foot-long AquaTunnel slide and 212-foot-long Twister Slide. A kiddie splash park will soak everyone with its 75-gallon "PowerDrencher" tipping bucket.