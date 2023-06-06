6 Things You Didn't Know About Taking a Hawaii Cruise

4. Renting a car in port is easy.

For those who don't want to participate in a cruise-organized shore excursion, renting a car in port is a terrific way to go -- and easier than you might think. Hawaiian cruise ports don't look anything like those in Caribbean destinations: You won't find vendors immediately off the gangway and (with the exception of Kona) cute little villages won't be waiting for you immediately upon disembarkation.

Instead, you need to drive to get to points of interest, either by taking a cruise ship-sponsored or independent tour or by renting your own car. Several rental car companies offer free shuttles to retrieve cars in most ports; make your reservations in advance for the least hassle.

If you are going out on your own, be sure to ask for a map and create a game plan (will you go to the beach, golfing, shopping or to a museum?) with your group before you step off the ship. Also, be sure you know what the parking situation is in ports where you have an overnight stay and need to park the car overnight; most ports do not have onsite parking, and you will likely need to pay to park at a nearby lot.

Finally, always remember to take valuables with you when parking at beaches or tourist attractions to avoid break-ins.