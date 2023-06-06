6 Simple Ways to Speed Up Your Cruise Ship Embarkation Process

From the moment you lock eyes with your cruise ship on embarkation day, you want nothing more than to rush through the queues, get onboard and start your holiday pronto. Unless you've planned ahead, though, it might not be that easy. Little hurdles like forgetting to print your boarding pass or arriving at peak boarding time without realising it can keep you in line longer, dragging out the boarding process.

Preparing ahead of time will make getting to your cruise ship a breeze, but there also are a few ways you can combat the lines, once you get to the terminal.

Follow these five tips to speed up the cruise embarkation process, so you can enjoy that cocktail on the pool deck sooner (and smirk at all the unprepared cruisers still stuck in line at the terminal).

1. Check in online before you arrive at the terminal.

Cruise lines offer the ability to check in online at least a few days prior to sailing, so be sure to take advantage. By getting this step out of the way before you arrive, you'll be able to fill out forms you otherwise have to do at the terminal. You also can print your boarding pass and luggage tags, which will help speed up the process as soon as you arrive. Make sure you attach those printed luggage tags (which indicate your cabin number) to your bags.

2. Avoid arriving at peak boarding time.

It's hard to say when the best or worst time to board is -- every cruise is different -- but generally speaking, roughly noon (when regular check-in begins) to 2 p.m is when most people show up, and when you're bound to run into crowds and long lines. Getting to the terminal early (11 a.m. or earlier) won't help because check-in won't be open and hundreds of other people are probably lining up, also trying to beat the rush. Cruise line usually stagger the check-in times and give each passenger a designated time so that the crowd is spread out. If your check-in time is during peak time (12 to 2 p.m), consider arriving just after 2 p.m, when most people are already onboard. Just don't be too late and miss the ship!

3. Bypass the lines with priority boarding.

Priority boarding is a perk enjoyed by many suite passengers and upper-tier cruise line loyalty members, but a number of cruise lines allow regular passengers to pay for the same privileges. With priority boarding, you'll have access to a dedicated security and check-in lane, which saves you from waiting in the usual lines. In some cases, this also means your accommodations will be ready before others. If you can't avoid peak boarding time, or simply can't stand to wait in line, upgrading to priority boarding is worth the splurge.

4. Drop off your luggage with the porters.

When you arrive at the terminal, porters will be there to greet you and take your luggage -- which will be delivered to your cabin -- so you don't have to lug around all that weight yourself. You're not obliged to hand over your bags; however, doing so will make it easier for you to move through the security and check-in lines. Our advice? Pack a comfortable carry-on bag with all your essentials, since there's no guarantee how quickly your bags will arrive to your cabin.

5. Have your official documents handy.

You'll be asked to show your official documents -- passport or other legal form of ID, boarding pass and visa (if required) -- more than once during check-in, so it's a good idea to keep them somewhere easily accessible. This way, you're not stuck digging for them at the bottom of your bag, when you could be moving swiftly through the lines. Learn more about which travel documents you'll need for your cruise, as well as other cruise rules and regulations.