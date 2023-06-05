Browse Upcoming Valiant Lady Cruises Discover

1. Valiant Lady encompasses the Mediterranean vibe

Cool, cultured, sexy and delicious – words that first come to mind when we describe the Mediterranean. They also happen to work equally well when describing Valiant Lady. We can't think of a ship better-suited for catering to the quintessential mission of the Mediterranean – or the folks who are looking to immerse themselves in the vibe of that experience. Valiant Lady promises to keep the vibe alive with its eye-catching design, thoughtful spaces, high-quality cuisine, show-stopping entertainment options and newly reimagined cabin spaces, to start.

In other words, this is the ship where you can effortlessly bring the party home, stretch your creative muscles, dive into indulgences, try new things or feel free to just be, keeping those Med vibes going long after you leave port.

2. There's enough outdoor space for everyone to soak up the sun

When you're in the Mediterranean, gorgeous blue skies often compete with azure seas, making it pretty impossible to find a bad seat in the house. Combine that with the Mediterranean's characteristic warm and sunny days, and it's hard to find a reason not to be outside, living la Vida dolce. Luckily, Valiant Lady offers immense amounts of outdoor space, making it a cinch to find your perfect place in the sun at any given time.

3. Valiant Lady is equal parts detox, retox, sun and style

If there's one thing the Mediterranean knows how to do well, it's finding that elusive balance of knowing how to party hard, and effortlessly relax – and look darn good while doing either. Virgin Voyages has somehow managed to steal the secret formula, making this same balance available to passengers on board its ships. Aboard Valiant Lady, you can design the wildness of your day to be anywhere from a one to a 10.

Start the party early with a drag show brunch or keep it mellow with a mimosa by the pool. Head to the spa to get loosened up with a massage or get a glow-up before a special dinner. Grab a casual bite from the ship's The Galley food hall concept or reserve a spot at one of the ship's outstanding specialty restaurants, all of which are included in your fare. At night, catch an impressive cabaret or acrobatics show, or just chill out with a drink and a conversation, bellied-up at one of the ship's many stylish watering holes.

No matter which options you choose, on a ship this hip, you're almost guaranteed to look fantastic doing it.

4. Valiant Lady is an adult-only experience

By design, all Virgin ships (so far) are 18-and-up, meaning you won't have to worry about little rascals running around, parents scolding you for any exhibiting debaucherous rockstar behavior in front of their kids or being woken up at an unfold hour after closing down the club – either at the ship's two-story, late-night, multi-bar The Manor nightclub or after dancing the night away in Ibiza. No required kid spaces also means there's more space on board for bars, restaurants and soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

5. Life onboard Valiant Lady is as easy-breezy as it is on land

One of the things we love about coastal life almost anywhere is how relaxed the vibe is, but the Mediterranean has a certain je ne sais quoi, of which we can rarely get enough. We love that Valiant Lady promises to be just as chill and laid back on board as you'll find when you're out enjoying your time in port. You don't have to worry about dress code, forced formal nights, rushing back to the boat to make a formal dinner time or waiting in line with tens of other hangry passengers to grab a plate at the buffet.

6. You can take home the ultimate Mediterranean souvenir

There's nothing that will make you remember your perfect Mediterranean cruise than getting a keepsake to take home with you – on your person. That's right, we're talking about getting a tattoo.

As with Scarlet Lady, Virgin's new ship will also feature an onboard tattoo parlor. While it may seem gimmicky, the lines for Squid Ink fill up fast, so it's worth prebooking, even if you're not sure what you want to get inked just yet. Luckily, the Mediterranean is the perfect place to find some inspiration, and, hey – how many people can say they've gotten a tattoo at sea? Exactly.