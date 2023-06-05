Do visions of Thanksgiving cooking trigger anxiety and panic? If the thought of hosting another work-intensive holiday has you wondering, "Why am I always stuck doing this?" we have your solution: Take a luxury cruise over Thanksgiving instead.

We've ditched the pots and pans for caviar and Champagne several times. We've sailed on Silver Muse, cruising between Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, as well as SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream II, hitting all of our favorite sunshine spots in the Caribbean. After both experiences, we're looking to make this type of turkey trip an occasional tradition.

Intrigued? Read on to see why Thanksgiving at sea, particularly on a luxury cruise ship, is the ultimate holiday gift you can give -- yourself.