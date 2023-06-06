Ruby Princess is kicking off Princess Cruises' largest Australian and New Zealand season in history on 23 October 2019. The 3,080-passenger ship will be the first sailing locally with OceanMedallion technology, and offers revamped dining and entertainment options and plenty of classic Princess highlights. Here are 10 reasons you will love Princess Cruises' newest arrival.

1. Be the first to try Princess Cruises' OceanMedallion

Ruby Princess will be the first ship in Australia with Princess Cruises' new technology that helps to personalise your cruise. If you like the sound of hassle-free expedited check-in, the ability to order food and drinks from your deck chair, keyless cabin entry and being able to locate friends and family onboard, then this is the ship for you.

2. Movies Under the Stars just got better

Along with an upgraded surround-sound digital audio system, Movies Under the Stars now offers games. Get ready to use the OceanMedallion technology to transform your mobile phone into a game controller for interactive gaming on the massive screen.

3. You're travelling with kids

Ruby Princess has transformed its areas for kids and teens into Camp Discovery, in partnership with the Discovery Channel. There's The Treehouse for ages three to seven; The Lodge for ages eight to 12; and teens get The Beach House, which resembles a funky beach shack. With activities such as hands-on science experiments, critter-themed scavenger hunts, Animal Planet puppet-making, and cake decorating, you'll never hear those dreaded words, 'I'm bored!'

4. Broadway musicals have you dancing in the aisles

The award-winning composer of Wicked is bringing some of his biggest hit songs to the high seas in Magic to Do, the newest show to headline Ruby Princess's theatre. Along with well-known favourites like Defying Gravity, there's also a new song written exclusively for Princess Cruises.

5. Curtis Stone now has a Michelin Star

Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone was recently awarded a Michelin Star for his LA restaurant, Maude. But you don't need to travel to the United States to enjoy his fresh approach to fine dining. Ruby Princess will feature a new menu at Share, giving local cruisers the chance to try some delicious new dishes.

6. The Salty Dog Grill has new food

The Trident Grill has been revamped to the Salty Dog Grill with a new design and expanded menu offerings, including Princess Cruises' first tacos. These tasty tacos will light your fire with choices such as grilled chipotle-lime chicken or sweet potato-green chili.

7. You love singing and performing

Ruby Princess features the line's own spinoff version of The Voice, where passengers compete to be named 'The Voice of the Ocean'. Whether you are keen to take to the stage or see singing purely as a spectator sport, this lively competition is well worth checking out. Get in early as seats fill fast.

8. Too much chocolate is never enough

If you believe too much chocolate is never enough, you'll love this ship as it features the line's 'Chocolate Journeys' program. While onboard Ruby Princess you can eat chocolate for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and then finish with a chocolate cocktail. There are chocolate spa treatments too. Just sayin'.

9. Adults-only areas float your boat

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy a few moments of peace on your cruise. Ruby Princess makes this easy thanks to the Sanctuary, an adults-only enclave where you can recline on a glam lounger or rent a private cabana while staff fetch you drinks and healthy snacks.

10. You believe cruising should be about relaxing

Not a fan of rock-climbing walls and water slides? Ruby Princess skips heart-pumping activities like these in favour of myriad complimentary dining options, an entertainment-hub atrium and traditions such as the Captain's Welcome Cocktail Party with Champagne waterfall.