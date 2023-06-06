6 Pacific Northwest Adventures You Can Have on a Cruise

Cruises on the Columbia River and its largest tributary, the Snake River, have long focused on the history of the Lewis & Clark expedition through the area and the Pacific Northwest's award-winning wine region. Yet, for those interested in more than history and wine, there's plenty of outdoor fun to be had, and cruise lines are taking notice.

For some cruisers (namely on Lindblad Expeditions and UnCruise Adventures sailings), biking, hiking, kayaking and rafting excursions are included as part of the cruise experience. For those on other lines, you'll need to make your own plans (or pay extra for an active excursion offered by your cruise line). The best ports of call for independent arrangements are The Dalles and Astoria, both in Oregon, and Richland and Clarkston, both in Washington.

Here are some of the active pursuits you can have on a cruise along the rivers of the Pacific Northwest.