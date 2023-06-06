6 Off-the-Beaten-Path Caribbean Ports

If you've cruised into the same old Caribbean ports so many times you know the straw market vendors by name, it might be time to broaden your horizons -- which means seeking out a cruise itinerary that ventures to less-traveled islands.

True, cruise ships can't be accommodated everywhere in the islands. But some lines -- particularly those with smaller ships, including Star Clippers, SeaDream Yacht Club, Island Windjammers and Windstar -- call at some truly off-the-beaten-path Caribbean ports of call.

Here's a look at some lesser-known spots ripe for discovery.