6 Must-Try Dishes on Norwegian Bliss

With nearly 20 restaurants, eateries and lounges serving food onboard Norwegian Bliss, no cruiser can try every dish they wish in just a week. You need to be strategic about what you order -- but how is a cruiser to know which are the must-try dishes?

To solve this problem, Cruise Critic spent 12 days tasting dishes and talking to passengers and crew to discover which of the hundreds of dishes offered on the ship shouldn't be missed. Our final list of the six dishes you must try includes appetizers, main courses (lunch and dinner) and a dessert -- and will have your mouth watering in anticipation.