6 Great Travel Innovations that Have Changed the World. And 1 That's About To.

And the Travel Innovation That's About to Rock Our World: Welcome to MedallionClass

This new technology is beginning to transform cruise vacations, eliminating bottlenecks and personalizing service in ways unimaginable. The electronic devices, which can be worn on wristbands or as pendants, seamlessly convey information to cruise ship staff—everything from dietary restrictions to spa appointments to food and drink orders. They serve as door keys and allow for the purchases from shops and bars, and also can power gaming and other interactive entertainment experiences.

A MedallionClass location feature makes it simple to find family and friends on board. And its device can act as a personal concierge, recommending ship activities based on a passenger’s stated interests. The information is easily accessed on touchscreens throughout the ship, on cabin televisions, and even on cell phones. In addition, the devices simplify and speed up the often-time-consuming process of checking in for a cruise, and leaving one at the end of the trip.

Travel editor and writer Larry Bleiberg still remembers the thrill of opening his first AOL account. Now he wonders how he lived without GPS, and can't wait until Star Trek technology becomes real and he can beam himself to his next vacation.