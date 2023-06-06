6 Cruise Ship Cabins to Avoid

You might expect loud noises, close quarters and crazy manoeuvres in the dance club onboard your cruise ship -- but not in your cabin. Even if you don't plan to spend much time there, it should be a restful and private place so you can maintain that much-needed holiday stamina. To help you do so, we've compiled a list of cabins you'll want to avoid booking if closet-like dimensions or scraping chairs overhead aren't appealing to you. Heed our advice, and you might be feeling a bit less claustrophobic and a tad more refreshed on your holiday.
Sure, price is a major factor when booking your cabin, but give yourself the benefit of the doubt: Would you want your "home away from home" to be smaller than your own bedroom? To give you an example of size, the average master bedroom in a household is about 18 square metres. Carnival's standard inside cabins on Carnival Splendor begin at a healthy 17.2 square metres, but beware of the line's Category 1A cabins which are oddly shaped and feature pull-out beds or bunks. In comparison, Royal Caribbean's inside cabins on Voyager of the Seas run at 13.9 square metres.
"Inside" doesn't mean one size fits all, so carefully read cabin dimensions before selecting. Also, check whether a balcony is included in the total square footage of the room -- the added outdoor space might be nice but not if it's being factored into an already teeny-tiny cabin.
It's important to note that cabins on newer ships seem to be smaller than those found on their older siblings. For example, Haven suites on Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway are smaller than the suites on Norwegian Jewel. Another example is the inside cabins on Royal Caribbean’s Voyager class ships are smaller than on their Oasis class ships. Even if you've sailed a line before, don't assume each ship will offer similar cabin sizes.
If a view is important to you, make sure you know what you're getting a view of. An obstructed-view cabin category might cost less, but the quality of the vista varies from room to room. One view might be only partially obstructed, leaving most of the window occupied by sunsets over waves, while others artfully frame a length of lifeboats.
It might be helpful to read the reviews of others who have stayed in the same cabin. The Cruise Critic boards offer thousands of reader reviews and feedback from cruisers across every line, making them a great place to start.
One common rookie-cruiser mistake is not checking the deck plans before booking a cabin. It might seem obsessive to a first-timer, but locating loud and late-night venues could be a lifesaver when picking a place to rest your weary head. Anything near a dance club, sports venue, lido deck or all-night eatery could mean throbbing bass, bouncing basketballs and the sweet sound of deck chairs scraping at 3 a.m. Even worse is the galley: bumping, rolling, shouting and stomping around the clock. Just because a venue shuts down at a certain hour doesn't mean there won't be commotion as it's being cleaned.
It's widely agreed that the best passenger deck to choose is one sandwiched between other passenger decks -- you might run into noisy neighbours, but it's unlikely they'll have access to pots, pans or an industrial sound system. Additionally, a cruise line will be more equipped to handle a passenger noise complaint rather than a request to move your cabin on what could be a fully booked ship.
If your ship offers family suites, keep in mind that families are likely nearby (read: the potential for screaming children). If you'd rather avoid the ambient sounds of a large family group, then perhaps it's best to relocate away from that area entirely.
If you can, identify where crew service entrances are located -- stories of slamming doors day and night are enough for us to check twice. And if the sound of footsteps keeps you up at night, don't book a cabin nearby major promenades or staircases. Another potential peeve is the dinging of elevators, if you're close enough to that area to hear them.
And don't forget the cruise ship engine. While humming noises put some to sleep, the loud buzz of machinery might drive you batty. Passengers on the lowest deck are most likely to hear engine or even anchor sounds.
A view is always preferable to no view, but be wary: Cabins that open onto a promenade deck offer little privacy, even with curtains closed. This was the complaint of one cruiser in an oceanview cabin on the lower promenade deck of Holland America's Volendam. The line's Lanai cabins boast sliding-glass doors with one-way views offering total concealment, but don't forget to shut them if you're planning a private moment; this isn't your back yard.
Other cabins providing questionable seclusion include those facing the Boardwalk and Central Park areas on Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas. Passengers who stayed on the lowest level of the Central Park cabins reported having to keep their curtains closed for the length of the cruise because other people strolling past could see straight in.
Rough seas or not, motion sickness can ruin a holiday. If you know you have a history of motion sickness or even if you're not sure, err on the side of booking a more stable cabin. By "stable," we mean midship, closer to the interior and on a lower deck, where rocking motion is less likely to be felt. A balcony room might seem enticing for the fresh air, but a location on the outer edges of the ship could make it more susceptible to movement. That said, visual contact with the horizon line is said to aid in reducing nausea as you bob up and down.
Rough waters can be anticipated by itinerary and the time of year you're sailing. While you can expect mostly good conditions year-round in Australia, November through to April is cyclone season in the South Pacific, which may affect some ports of call and lead to rough sailing waters. It can also be very rough crossing to New Zealand and Tasmania. In the Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane season is June to November. So if you don't have a stomach of steel, consider skipping cabins that could make you queasy. Mid-ship is best, not too high up. A deluxe suite at the front of the ship might come with all the bells and whistles, but you won't be able to enjoy them with your head in the toilet.
Not saying that guarantee cabins aren't worth the gamble for an upgrade, but if you want assurance that you won't be in a pitching, noisy cabin, these cabins aren't the way to go. A guarantee cabin isn't actually a type of cabin but, rather, a method of booking a cabin. You pick a minimum cabin level you'd be comfortable in, and the cruise line assigns you a cabin close to booking dates based on availability.
The potential for an upgrade is appealing, and if you're cruising on a budget and don't have a particular issue with any of the cabin dilemmas listed above, then it could be worth your while to see what a guarantee might deliver. But your guarantee also could place you squarely above the anchor, next to a crew entrance or below the theatre. With guarantee cabins, you lose your ability to complain about what you end up with.