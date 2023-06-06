For those who have been struck by Cupid’s arrow, little keeps the sparks flying like taking a holiday -- especially if it happens to be a Valentine’s Day cruise. Not only is hitting the waves a fabulous way to make memories and reboot your romance, but it also comes with a wealth of luxurious trimmings and trappings; think soul-stirring locations, intimate dining experiences, swanky facilities, and over-the-top service with plenty of perks.

Whether your idea of one-on-one time is gazing across the glistening sea, booking pampering treatments, or holing up in your cabin relishing long lie-ins, you can expect enough vibes of love in the air to sweep you off your feet.

Whatever your preference, there’s a sailing experience to ignite passion for those who are head-over-heels in love. Here’s our pick of the ships and most blissful 2020 Valentine’s Day cruises to get hearts racing.