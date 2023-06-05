6 Best Cruise Ports for Hiking in the Caribbean

Jamaica

As one of the larger islands in the Caribbean, Jamaica has a number of hiking options, from trails taking you through its caves to those offering indelible island landscapes. One of the most popular hikes is the Blue Mountain Peak Trail, which ascends the island's mist-shrouded highest peak. The 5.8-mile intermediate trek takes approximately four hours and offers amazing birdwatching opportunities and natural vistas of the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park, a Jamaican UNESCO Heritage Site. Along the way, stop by the Clifton Mount Estate to taste the famous Blue Mountain Coffee.

A 40-minute drive from Ocho Rios cruise terminal brings you to St. Ann Parish, where you can take a two-hour leisurely walk starting from the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course and past pastures and orchards up toward Mount Zion Hill to an authentic Jamaican rural farming village dating back to 1861. Here, you'll find a United Presbyterian Church, the Mount Zion All Age school serving the community and a few rum bars along with private homes. A bit closer to the Ocho Rios terminal, you can embark on the One Love Trail, a paved 3-mile walkway starting from the pier and ending at the iconic Dunn's River Falls and Dolphin Cove.

For an off-the-beaten-path hike to waterfalls and natural pools, choose the Mayfield River hike in the Dolphin Head Mountains near Westmoreland in the island interior, a short drive from the Montego Bay cruise port. The ascent can take anywhere from 45 minutes to a few hours, depending on how much time you want to spend in the natural whirlpools. Be aware that you might have to walk in shallow parts of the river at times; hiring a guide will make the hike safer. The main attraction of the "Washing Machine" falls, the tallest falls in the area, will be worth the trek as you can get behind the stream and play in its jets.