A crisp glass of Sancerre or a rich Chateauneuf-du-Pape* *with dinner? Yes, please. Indulging in fine wine on your cruise holiday is nothing new. But cruise lines are now placing more focus on wine to offer expert-led programs on land and at sea.

Lines such as Cunard, Silversea and Celebrity Cruises offer tailored itineraries with trips to celebrated vineyards to meet the winemakers, plus talks, tastings and pairings onboard with a focus on the provenance of the food *and *the grape.

So, if you're keen to learn the difference between a Pouilly-Fuisse and a Pouilly-Fume (the former is made of chardonnay and the latter sauvignon blanc grapes), indulge your inner oenophile with these six cruise lines that are serious about wine.

Silversea

Silversea places a strong emphasis on wine and, as part of its 'Invictus' culinary enrichment program, the line has carefully selected 50 world wines that form its complimentary wine list. The line also has a team of expert sommeliers onboard all cruises. Silversea offers a selection of wine-themed voyages throughout the year on different ships in different parts of the world, including Spain, Portugal, France and Australia.

These wine-themed voyages are hosted by the line's Wine Ambassador who is accompanied by leading vintners who share their expertise and introduce you to superlative varieties and vintages. In addition, there are onboard tastings and private tours to leading vineyards and wineries. If you want to get deeper, there is also an introductory sommelier course on offer.

Cunard

With a strong focus on learning onboard, Cunard has really upped the ante when it comes to wine by offering the chance for passengers to gain a WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) Level 1 and Level 2 qualification while at sea. WSET courses are aimed squarely at wine buffs with passengers obliged to complete an intensive three-day course of revision and exams. All study material, a Champagne reception, commemorative photograph and a four-course pairing lunch in The Verandah restaurant on the final day of the course are included in the US$295 (AU$426) Level 1 and US$595 AU$860 (Level 2) fee. Those that pass also get to sail away with a globally recognised WSET certificate and a lapel pin.

Cunard's wine program also offers fleetwide fine wine seminars, tutored tastings, 'Lunch & Learn' wine pairings, plus an annual 'Voyage du Vin' sailing on Queen Victoria. The annual wine-themed cruise takes place in September -- prime harvest time in Europe -- and features a variety of talks and wine tastings led by world-famous experts such as Oz Clarke. If you have a varied palate you're in luck as Queen Victoria carries an impressive collection of more than 400 wines from 23 different countries, including the famed Chateau Petrus for those with a mega budget.

Guests on Queen Elizabeth’s New Zealand itineraries can also enjoy a Kumeu River Valley Wine Experience. An expert hosted premium wine tour to several of the region’s best wine estates includes samples of chardonnay, merlot and sauvignon blanc made with locally harvested grape.

Oceania

Upmarket Oceania Cruises offers special Champagne dinners with a brand synonymous with extravagance: Dom Perignon. The partnership involves a six-course tasting menu paired with Dom Perignon wines on the line's two O-class ships, Riviera and Marina.

The indulgent dinners take place once per sailing in La Reserve and sets passengers back US$295 per person (plus 18 percent gratuity). But if you've expensive taste and a large wallet to match, it's worth it. Passengers will get to sample three vintage Champagnes -- 2009, 2006 and the Rose 2004 -- with two courses built around each wine. The unusual thing about Dom Perignon -- and what makes it so extraordinary -- is that it's only released in vintages, using grapes harvested in a specific year. And if the grape isn't up to scratch that year, a Champagne won't be released.

If the Dom Perignon menu is too excessive for your budget, three other wine pairing menus are available on alternative nights: The Discovery and The Odyssey (US$95 [AU$137] per person) and The Connoisseur (US$165 [$238] per person). A sommelier talks guests through each pairing while ensuring passengers are suitably lubricated throughout the dinner. The restaurant also hosts premium wine tastings and seminars for passengers who don't want to commit to a full tasting menu with wine pairings.

Ponant

Fine wine is in the DNA of French luxury cruise Line, Ponant, whose intimate small ships seamlessly merge luxury and adventure with fine food and wines at the forefront of its global offerings.

All voyages across Ponant’s fleet include an inclusive open bar for all guests with French wines, including Champagne, available 24 hours. While French labels dominate the menu, the cellar also carries wines from California, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, and the onboard expert sommelier can assist with selections and recommendations.

With added emphasis on the fine art of food and wine matching, Ponant’s themed gastronomy and oenology cruises are an opportunity to travel in the company of illustrious guests including famous sommelier Eric Beaumard and French wine and gastronomy specialist Jean-Robert Pitte. Both join passengers to share their passion for wine through degustations, workshops and lectures.

Explorer Class ship Le Laperouse offers cruise itineraries throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands with select Gastronomy and Oenology sailings featuring acclaimed local stars of the culinary and wine scene.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises places a strong emphasis on wine, and claims that of all the cruise lines, it carries one of the largest and rarest wine collections at sea with 300 labels and as many as 50,000 bottles. Some 2,500 of these are on display at any one time in the shimmering glass wine tower that takes centre stage in the main dining room on its Solstice-class ships. The line also boasts what is arguably the most expensive bottle on any cruise line -- a US$4,000 [AU$5,800] Screaming Eagle from Napa, California (the head sommelier calls the head office in Miami when one of these bottles is sold).

Celebrity hosts regular wine tastings and cruises, hosted by the aforementioned experts who have created a series of special wine-themed shore excursions to complement the onboard offering. Wine aficionados aboard Celebrity Solstice in Australia and New Zealand can learn professional wine-tasting techniques, wine terminology and the art of food and wine pairing, as well as visit a variety of renowned wine regions, with wine-focused experiences hosted by a vintner on their wine lover itineraries.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises will be homeporting three ships in Adelaide in the 2020-21 summer season, with 20 cruises scheduled to and from the city, which is the gateway to South Australia’s world-renowned wine regions.

A partnership with d’Arenberg will see some of the wine company's top drops added to the cruise line’s reimagined wine lists, which already boast an impressive selection of 36 varieties of Champagne and premium wines from nine countries.

While the onboard offerings are sure to please the palettes of oenophiles, there is also a multitude of shore tours across Princess Cruises' ports offering a unique insight into Australia’s wine industry. Shore excursions guaranteed to appeal to both gourmands and wine connoisseurs include tours and wine-tasting in South Australia’s McLaren Vale and Barossa Valley, NSW’s Hunter Valley and Tasmania’s Richmond wine region. As part of the d’Arenberg partnership, there’s also a guided expert tour of the innovative d'Arenberg Cube in McLaren Vale, with a hosted tasting of an exquisite selection of wines.

Carnival Cruise Line

Don't think you can't get good wine on a budget-priced line like Carnival. The wine lists from its global fleet's fine dining restaurants were just recognised this year with the Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator magazine's 2019 Restaurant Awards. Aussies, especially those who also love a good steak, can see what the fuss is about at Nouveau Restaurant onboard Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend, as well as Carnival Splendor's Pinnacle Restaurant. The awards recognise restaurants, on land and sea, whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.