It’s a common sight onboard many cruise ships: people wandering around lost, confused about where they need to go. And who can blame them? Cruise ships today are floating cities, with accommodations, dining, and entertainment venues all stacked together over multiple decks.

Traditionally most ships have their show lounges located at the front of the ship (forward), the dining rooms are in the back (aft), and the pool is on the upper deck -- but that's not always the case. And there isn’t really any other discernible pattern when it comes to the rest of the ship's layout, which can vary dramatically between different types of vessel belonging to the same cruise line.

Whether you are a newbie or a seasoned cruiser, finding your way around your cruise ship should never be a chore. So how can you make your cruise experience enjoyable from the moment you embark, instead of getting lost and frustrated? Here are our top five tips to accomplish this feat stress-free.