1. You Should Print Out Documents.

Cruise lines long have been moving toward a friction-free travel experience, complete with apps (more on those later) designed to serve as your boarding pass. But when it comes to heading to new international ports, like St. Maarten, Greece, The Bahamas and Iceland, you should know that destinations have different requirements.

Some need to see your vaccination card. Others require PCR tests. Some destinations require pre-arrival approval. And visas. It's a lot, and it's new.

Cruise lines do a good job of providing updates on everything you will need to get to (and through) your international port destination, often creating checklists with handy links to relevant sites, sent directly to your email inbox. Keep your checklist handy, and print off all those documents they're asking for. When it comes to PCR tests, have two copies for each traveler, just in case you need one for the airport and one for the hotel or ship. Make a copy of your vaccination card, but bring the original as well. And print out any approval documents.

We traveled to St. Maarten for a cruise on Celebrity Millennium, and people who had electronic versions of their required Electronic Health Authorization System approvals slowed things down trying to pull up the approvals on mobile devices where internet was slow. (Electronic versions of the form were allowed -- it even said this when you applied -- but those with paper forms kept things moving and zipped through.)

Same with The Bahamas, where we cruised from Nassau on Adventure of the Seas. Printed forms of the documents sped everything up.

We've also printed out QR codes needed to get into Greece. These were checked but not scanned.