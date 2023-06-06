.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

MSC's newest ship, 5,179-passenger MSC Seaside, which launched in December 2017, is one of the largest in the fleet. Boasting 19 bars, 11 new restaurants and tons of outdoor space, Miami-based MSC Seaside offers lots to see and do -- some of which can only be found on this ship. Check out the list of five things you'll only find on MSC Seaside.

1. Highest Amount of Outdoor Space Per Passenger

With its wraparound outdoor promenade, featuring shops and alfresco restaurants, MSC Seaside has the highest amount of open-air space, per passenger, of any cruise ship in the line's fleet -- and one of the highest of any ship at sea.

2. Four Water Slides

Adding to the vast amount of aforementioned outdoor space, the ship's top-deck water park comprises a whopping four water slides, including an inner-tube slide and an interactive slide that combines video games with music and funky lighting.

3. Longest Ziplines

Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships were the first to bring ziplining to the high seas, but at just 82 feet long, they're dwarfed by Seaside's zipline experience, which includes two runs. More than five times as long as Royal Caribbean's ziplines, each one on Seaside takes passengers for a ride of 394 feet.

4. Outdoor Spa Facilities

Alfresco spa areas bolster the ship's focus on outdoor space, which MSC executives say aims to bring passengers closer to the sea. The spaces offers several cabanas for open-air spa treatments.

5. Roy Yamaguchi Partnership

MSC has entered into a partnership with Japanese-American celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi -- known for Hawaii-inspired cuisine -- who put his signature on everything from recipes and menus to dishware and decor in Seaside's new Pan-Asian restaurant. Asian Market Kitchen is one of 11 new dining venues, including ones that serve luxury seafood and steak, among other fare.

