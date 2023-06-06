5 Hilarious Cruise Pier Runners

If you're a seasoned cruiser, chances are you've seen or at least heard of pier runners. For the uninitiated, allow us to explain. When you disembark your cruise ship to visit a port, you'll have to be back onboard by a designated time so the vessel can sail on to its next stop. In some ports -- particularly those known for their party vibe and large number of watering holes -- a few stragglers wander back to the ship late.

When they realise their mistake, one of two things happens: They make a mad dash for the gangway, hoping they won't literally miss the boat, or they continue to casually stroll along the pier as though they aren't holding up the thousands of other people who've been waiting for them.

The former reaction elicits cheers, the latter elicits ire, but both elicit cat calls from those watching on the upper decks. Some cruisers enjoy watching pier runners so much that they actually book their cabins based on the side of the ship they're most likely to witness the phenomenon. (Don't believe us? Check out the Cruise Critic message boards.)

Below, we've compiled some of our favourite pier runner videos -- videos guaranteed to show you why you should always make sure you're back to your ship on time.