5 Free Things to Do on Pacific Princess

Pacific Princess caters to just 670 passengers and offers a friendly and welcoming cruise experience that lends itself to socialising and making new friends. As the smallest ship in the Princess Cruises' fleet, it has an intimate atmosphere that has much in common with staying in a manor house or country inn.

Decor is traditional and refined with tasteful Beaux Arts design details and personal service provided by an attentive crew. Don't be surprised if staff members know your name after a couple of days.

Pacific Princess may not have the bells and whistles found on larger ships, but that is part of its charm. Here are five free things to enjoy while you're onboard.

1. Make new friends at dinner

Unlike Princess's larger ships, Pacific Princess does not feature a flexible dining option so you'll be seated with the same people in the main dining room for an early and late dinner sitting each day. This is a great way to meet people and make new friends, starting from your very first night onboard.

2. Catch a show in the Cabaret Lounge

With its intimate atmosphere and excellent sight lines, the Cabaret Lounge onboard Pacific Princess offers a cosy and convivial onboard entertainment experience. Even if you're seated in the back row, you'll be close enough to see the performers' expressions and fully immerse yourself in the show.

3. Find a great read

Browse the many books on offer at the library on Deck 10, where dark woods, comfy leather armchairs, tan sofas, brass wall sconces and faux Chinese vase table lamps make it a relaxing place to linger. Along with plenty of books to borrow, you'll find board games and jigsaw puzzles to keep you entertained.

4. Relax on the Promenade Deck

For a classic cruise experience, take the book you picked up at the library to the Promenade Deck. Here you'll find a row of traditional teak 'steamer' loungers, which are ideal for lying back on as you soak up the scenery and lose yourself in the pages of a novel.

5. Hit the dance floor

Ample seating, a bandstand, a large dance floor, and spectacular ocean views make the Pacific Lounge a top spot to dance the night away. This lively lounge located high on the ship overlooking the bow is perfect for those who enjoy live music and hitting the dance floor.