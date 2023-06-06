5 European River Cruise Lines Worth a Look by Americans

1. Amadeus River Cruises

Who: Amadeus -- which is also marketed under the name Amadeus by Luftner Cruises -- has been going for more than 30 years and is one of the oldest lines in Europe. For many years, the cruises were mainly sold on the German-speaking market but all that has changed and now its itineraries are available in the U.S. and other English-speaking countries. It operates a fleet of 14 stylish vessels, with the interior decor overseen by Martina Luftner, co-founder of the family-owned fleet. The recently launched Amadeus Queen features new design technology with a reduced height to enable the ship to continue sailing when other vessels are affected by high water levels and, in 2019, the expanding line will debut the new sister vessel Amadeus Star.

Why You'd Like It: The majority of river cruise lines include a daily excursion in the fare, but Amadeus bucks the trend by giving passengers complete freedom to do as much or as little as they choose -- and pay accordingly. For all cruises, there's an "a la carte" program ofthree -- sometimes four -- excursion packages, ranging from around four shore tours during a weeklong cruise to a full-on schedule with up to two per day. The newest ships boast excellent facilities, including a walk-in closet in the majority of staterooms, along with an onboard massage therapist and a hair stylist, the latter a relative rarity on river vessels. Amadeus Provence, which sails on the Rhone and Saone, has a new-to-river infinity pool and Amadeus Queen boasts the line's first indoor pool with a retractable roof.

Caveat: Amadeus does not operate an opening-seating policy in the restaurant, which is unusual for a river cruise line. You'll be allocated a table at the beginning of the cruise, with fellow folks from the U.S. or English speakers from other countries, and that's where you stay for the duration. In theory you can ask to be moved, but it could be uncomfortable as you're going to bump into your spurned tablemates for the rest of the sailing.