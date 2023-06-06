5 Cruise Ships You've Never Heard Of

4. SeaDream II

SeaDream unabashedly calls the experience onboard its two ships yacht-like. It's not wrong. SeaDream II, which holds only 110 passengers, brings the idea of intimate and personalized cruising to a whole new level. Passengers onboard the vessel are treated to an all-inclusive experience that has crew at your beck and call. Sure, there's a menu, but if you don't like what's offered, tell them what you want and they'll oblige. Want to bike while ashore? Grab one of the ship's mountain bikes and go for a spin. Itineraries take passengers to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, and most people who sail like it so much, they come back again and again.