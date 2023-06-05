5 Cruise Health Myths Debunked

1. I'll be seasick

The fear of being seasick is one of the most commonly cited reasons for people who choose not to cruise, but most need not fear. All large, modern cruise ships have stabilizer technology, which minimises the rocking and rolling motion of the ship.

Think of stabilizers as similar to the wings on an airplane or to the pole a tightrope walker uses to keep his balance. In rough water, cruise ships extend the stabilizers to help the ship balance and to stop it from rolling from side to side. Less rolling means a smoother ride and less chance of seasickness.

If you're more easily affected by seasickness and worried about it, there are other options as well, including choosing a cabin on a lower deck in the middle of the ship (its natural balance point) or selecting a port-intensive itinerary so you don't actually spend much time at sea.

Over-the-counter and prescription medicines have been proven to be effective against motion sickness, as well.