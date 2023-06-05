5 Best Wine Themed Cruises

4. SeaDream Yacht Club

Taking place around the Mediterranean, all SeaDream’s Wine Voyages are overseen by the line’s wine director Martin Arentz. Each one includes two complimentary wine tastings and a Wine Maker’s Dinner, where every course on the menu is paired with a wine to bring out the flavour of the food.

Two specially designed wine and food-themed Yachting Land Adventures are also added to the usual excursion menu during Wine Voyages. Options can range from truffle hunting to winery visits.

Line-up and Highlights

SeaDream has lined up close to 10 Wine Voyages for 2020, taking in Italy, France and Spain. One of the highlights of the collection is the Malaga to Nice sailing, which will take place on SeaDream I between May 9 and 16. Passengers on this cruise will have the option to go wine tasting at Chateau de Berne, where grapes have been grown since Roman times.

Another big draw is the Civitavecchia to Valletta sailing, which will take place on SeaDream II between June 6 and 13. This cruise gives passengers the chance to do some wine tasting at the vineyard at the foot of Vesuvius.

The cherry on the cake, however, has to be the Civitavecchia to Nice cruise. Taking place on SeaDream II from May 22 to 30, this cruise is being labelled as a Master of Wine Voyage. Passengers will be joined onboard by Peter Marks, who is one of only 52 Masters of Wine residing in the USA.

Who Would Like It?

SeaDream’s Wine Voyages are ideal for those who already know their merlots from their malbecs and want to spend a week deepening their already robust knowledge of the world of wine.