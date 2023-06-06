5 Best Legend of the Seas Cruise Tips

Legend of the Seas underwent a US$50 million refurbishment in 2013 and is heading to its new home of Brisbane, Australia, in summer 2015-16. The midsize ship, carrying 1,800 to 2,100 passengers, has impressive outdoor areas, including a private playground for adults. Read on for our legendary Legend of the Seas tips.

Tip 1: Pack the Kids

Legend of the Seas has a strong appeal to families and, at capacity, can cater for up to 600 children on each cruise. Keep the little ones busy with some table tennis, mini-golf, rock climbing, a games arcade and three different kids clubs.

Tip 2: See Stars Under the Stars

Grab a deck lounger and a little drink with an umbrella in it, and sit out under the stars to watch a latest-release Hollywood movie. The poolside big-screen experience is something else, especially on a balmy South Pacific night.

Tip 3: Indulge in Some Fine Dining

It's worth the extra money to dine at the ship's upcharge restaurants. Izumi is Royal Caribbean's signature Japanese fusion restaurant, where everything is made to order, while Chops Grille is all about the steaks. Chops Grille feels very much like a New York steakhouse; even the meat comes from the United States.

Tip 4: Have a Flutter on Formal Night

If you are dressed for success, try your luck at Casino Royale. Magic happens on formal night, and all the beautiful people end up in the casino for some blackjack, roulette and stud poker. Don the tuxedo (or, ladies, your most glam dress), and order a martini, just like James Bond.

Tip 5: Sing Us a Song, You're the Piano Man

Make sure you bring your best voice to the Schooner Bar, tucked between the casino and the main atrium. This intimate venue is the place to party after 10pm in the raucous piano bar atmosphere. There's a good selection of beers and the fun goes on until late.

