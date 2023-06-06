5 Best Kids Clubs on Cruises

1. Royal Caribbean's Adventure Ocean

Ships: Ovation of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas and Radiance of the Seas

Why We Love It: Royal Caribbean's award-winning Adventure Ocean kids club has large play spaces for each different age groups -- Aquanauts for kids aged three to five, Explorers for kids aged six to eight and Voyagers for kids aged nine to 11. There’s also a nursery for babies and toddlers, as well as hangouts for teens and tweens. Partnerships with Crayola and Fisher-Price keep the little ones happy, while DJ classes and plenty of video games appeal to the teen set. Plus, My Family Time Dining offers an option that lets kids finish dinner in the main dining room in 45 minutes, then get escorted by Adventure Ocean counsellors back to the kids' club to play while Mum and Dad dine at leisure.