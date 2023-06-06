5 Best Cruise Ships for Latin American and Mexican Food

1. Carnival Cruise Line's BlueIguana Cantina

Burritos in the morning, burritos in the evening, burritos at suppertime -- this could be the motto of Carnival's BlueIguana Cantina, a burrito (and taco) haven that's complimentary to all passengers. The pool deck outpost serves free, made-to-order Mexican food morning, noon and night with options like chicken, steak or shrimp burritos; chicken, fish or pork tacos; jalapeno tortillas; and toppings like crema fresca sauce and pico de gallo. Side salads, such as watermelon jicama slaw, are offered over at the salsa bar, which will tempt you with mild to outrageously spicy sauces and toppings. Our favorite part? Breakfast burritos are available from about 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day, featuring Mexican-style eggs, beans, salsa and hash browns. Maybe a hair past 10:30 a.m., enjoy a refreshing margarita at the cantina's counterpart, BlueIgunana Tequila Bar. (It's five o'clock somewhere after all.) BlueIguana Cantina is currently on 22 of the fleet's ships: Breeze, Conquest, Dream, Ecstasy, Elation, Fantasy, Fascination, Freedom, Glory, Horizon, Imagination, Inspiration, Liberty, Magic, Paradise, Pride, Sensation, Sunshine, Triumph, Valor, Victory and Vista.