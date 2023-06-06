Years ago, parents cruising with small children had to contend with cabin layouts that could barely contain a cot, pools and play areas that were off-limits unless toilet trained, and entertainment that was tailored to children older than three.
Times for tots have changed. Cruise lines are now catering to their littlest passengers with facilities that range from nurseries to onboard stores that stock necessities such as nappies and infant-friendly sunblock. There are also larger standard staterooms replete with tubs, room-dividing curtains and enough room for baby paraphernalia.
These days, many cruise lines are geared up with their own tot-tailored amenities. For example, some Royal Caribbean's ships offer a variety of larger family stateroom options, plus baby and toddler playgroups, while nappy-clad tots on Carnival Cruise Line have access to expansive play areas.
The following are seven of the best cruises for babies and toddlers (and their parents). You'll find information on babysitting options, playgroups, lists of what not to pack and tips on the family friendliest staterooms for children under the age of three. Here are our picks for the best cruises for babies and toddlers.
The minimum age to sail is six months old on most cruises. On transatlantic, transpacific, Hawaii and South America cruises, the minimum age to cruise is 12 months.
Group child-minding takes place in Camp Ocean, Carnival's kids' club for children aged two to 11, until as late as 1 am for a fee of AU$8 an hour per child. Kids aged from two to 11 years old can join Night Owl between 10 pm and midnight for fun activities at a cost of AU$15 per child. Kids don't need to be toilet trained but parents do need to supply nappies and wipes. (The industry standard is three years and toilet trained.)
On sea days, the Under 2 program runs for a limited number of hours (and varies by sailing and demand). Rates are AU$8 per hour, plus gratuities, per child.
No in-cabin babysitting is available.
Children younger than two can take turns with the toys during designated family play times on sea days when they are accompanied by a parent. This is usually scheduled between 8 am and 10 am. Pools and water-play areas, including splash areas and spray parks, are reserved for toilet-trained kids; no nappies (including swim nappies) are allowed.
Infants aged two and under, sitting on a parent's lap and therefore not occupying a seat, are not charged for most shore excursions that allow children.
Carnival has a partnership with Dr. Seuss, and offers various Seuss-themed events onboard, including a Green Eggs and Ham-themed breakfast (for a fee), a Seuss-a-Palooza parade and story time (with no fee).
Carnival's standard cabins are relatively large with ample space for a cot. Cots are provided for in-stateroom use for infants 23 months of age and younger FOC. For children over 24 months, a cot can be requested from the cabin steward, but these are in limited supply.
Carnival Splendour, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend all offer 17 sq. m Ocean View cabins and a family-sized Ocean View Quad option with a sofa that converts into a third bed and a fourth bed that drops down over the sofa.
Balcony cabins measure 17 sq. m, with balconies adding another 3 sq. m (or more, depending on category) and providing a place to sit, talk and have a light on when children are asleep. Balcony cabins offer sofas that convert to third beds and a fourth drop-down bed.
The ships also offer a variety of suites, each equipped with larger balconies, separate dressing and sitting areas, double sinks and a bathtub. Some even offer a whirlpool bath. There's also a selection of interconnecting staterooms in a variety of configurations to cater for all family sizes.
Flat-screen cabin TVs offer free access to the Cartoon Network, as well as pay-per-view movie options. Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available upon request. 24/7 room service and a 24/7 steward service provide a welcome bonus for families of young children.
High chairs and booster seats are available in the dining rooms and buffet restaurants.
Shipboard shops do not sell nappies, wipes or other baby necessities so pack accordingly.
A kids' menu and whole milk (on request) are available in the dining room. Bring baby food as mashing is not an option on Carnival ships and baby food and formula are not available onboard. All baby food must be unopened, pre-packaged (i.e., not homemade) and require no prep from onboard galley staff. You can purchase distilled water onboard.
Babies must be six months' old to cruise. For Atlantic and Pacific crossings, world cruise segments and many of the exotic itineraries, children must be at least 1 year old. Note that children younger than two who sail as the third or fourth passenger in a cabin generally cruise for free; Cunard might charge fees for other travel booked through the line.
All three ships have night nurseries where nannies take care of children up to the age of two, free of charge and first-in, first-served. The nurseries are open from 6 pm to 11 pm. Cots are laid out for older tots (cots are available for babies) and the lights turned down low. Parents must bring in kids who are already asleep or are ready to go to sleep on arrival (OK to bring some milk to settle but not food). Parents receive pagers in case a child wakes up. While the nursery service includes nappy changes, carers can also page parents to come to change their child's nappies themselves if they prefer. There is no additional babysitting beyond 11 pm, nor is there any in-cabin babysitting.
Children ages two-plus can be dropped off at supervised daytime activities in the Play Zone. Hours are 9 am to 11 pm on sea days (with closures for lunch and dinner); and times vary on port days. Age-appropriate activities include arts and crafts, outdoor play, songs and stories and themed days, such as Wild West Day, Under the Sea Day and Sports Day.
While Cunard has an excellent program for young children, this is not a line where you'll find a ship's deck worth of activities and facilities for kids. Some ships allow under-twos to play in the Play Zone at select times with parent supervision.
The Play Zone offers kids' books for all ages. Books can be checked out of the Play Zone for in-cabin reading. The ships' shops also sell children's literature.
Cots are available on all ships free of charge and can fit in all cabins.
Standard Britannia-level staterooms range in size from 14 to 24 sq. m and include small refrigerators. All ships have cabins with third and fourth berths in multiple categories; only Queen Mary 2 has interconnecting staterooms. Extra berths can either be convertible sofa beds or beds that pull down from the ceiling, so be sure to inquire about the specific configuration when booking your cabin. Book a suite for the most space.
In-cabin TVs don't have dedicated children's channels.
High chairs are available in all dining venues, but booster seats are not. The ships' stores occasionally carry a limited supply of nappies, but as stock is not guaranteed, it's best to bring your own.
Baby baths, bottle warmers and sterilisers are available upon request.
Onboard restaurants carry baby food (Hipp & Hipp Organic Stage 1 (4 months +) and Stage 2 (7 months +) in an assortment of savoury and dessert flavours and will also blend food for babies on request -- all free of charge. The main dining rooms offer kids menus as well.
Be sure to escort your little one to the Children's Tea -- a light supper, not fancy afternoon tea -- served in the Lido buffet restaurant (Queen Elizabeth and Victoria) or Chef's Galley (Queen Mary 2). Hours vary by ship. The tea is served as a buffet of kids' favourites, including baked beans, vegetables, salad and pizza, with baby food and milk also available.
The minimum age to sail is six months on Australian and New Zealand itineraries. For all other itineraries children must be 12 months and over. Note that this applies only to Aria, Dawn, Explorer and Adventure when she launches in 2020 -- P&O's family-friendly ships. Arcadia is for adults only.
Turtle Cove is P&O's kids' club for tots aged two to five open from 9 am to 10.30pm (note: times vary on different itineraries). Members of the Youth team look after the little ones in this drop-off program and keep them entertained with drawing and Play-Doh, dress-ups, treasure hunts, puppets and story time. Children in this age group still in nappies are eligible to attend, however parents and guardians must be available at all times to change their children's nappy when contacted by the Youth team. Group child-minding is available for children ages two to five in Turtle Cove from 10.30 pm to 1 am only, at a charge. There is no in-cabin babysitting or one-on-one supervision available on P&O Cruises' ships.
On port days, at least one parent or guardian must be onboard at all times when a child is dropped off at the kids club. Children under two years must remain with their parent or carer at all times.
The ships host family events, such as magic shows, and family discos. Cruise mascots also entertain littlies at TC & Skipper's Island Adventure Show.
Pools and water-play areas are reserved for toilet-trained kids only; no nappies (including swim nappies) are allowed.
Families will appreciate four-berth cabins (with sofa beds and beds that pull down from the ceiling). Inside and outside cabins measure between 13 sq. m and 21.5 m. Those seeking more space and extra amenities should book mini-suites, which are available on Pacific Aria, Pacific Dawn and Pacific Explorer, or plump for a penthouse suite on Pacific Aria. Inter-connecting rooms are available in a variety of configurations to suit families of most sizes, though these differ on each ship. When Pacific Adventure launches in 2020 it will offer 5 Berth Family Rooms.
P&O can provide cots on request for kids aged 12 months to two years and 11 months. Cots are permitted in all levels of accommodation, providing that the number of guests in the room does not exceed its maximum capacity.
All family-friendly ships offer TV programs and feature films geared toward children on in-cabin TVs.
High chairs and booster seats are available in onboard dining venues on request.
Baby baths, prams and strollers are not available onboard, however you are welcome to bring your own. Onboard shops do sell baby necessities such as nappies, wipes and baby lotion, parents are advised to pack enough nappies, wipes and other baby accessories for the duration of the cruise.
Main dining rooms offer a children's menu. Baby food and baby formula are not available on board, however the ships are happy to store sealed, commercially produced and packaged food and formula.
The minimum age to sail is six months on most itineraries. Children must be at least 12 months old on all transatlantic, transpacific, Hawaii and South American cruises, as well as other voyages and cruise tours with three consecutive sea days or more.
While Voyager of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas do not offer supervised care for children under three, Ovation of the Seas does offer a Royal Baby & Tots nursery, with daytime and evening day care options for an additional fee (US$6 per hour during the day and US$8 per hour at night). The room is outfitted with age-appropriate toys, books, music and videos, as well as cots for napping. Advance reservations are highly recommended as there is 4:1 baby-to-staff ratio, and numbers are limited. An in room babysitting service is available for children aged over 12 months at a cost of US$19 per hour for up to three children in the same family. Babysitters and nursery staff are able to change nappies only with parental consent.
Royal Caribbean offers playgroups for parents to attend with their children on all ships. Youth counsellors host 45-minute sessions for two age groups in onboard lounges or nurseries. Royal Babies (six to 18 months) play with musical instruments, engage in baby gymnastics, learn about shapes and colours and even play with food-related toys. Royal Tots (18 to 36 months) can pretend to be pirates and princesses, sing songs, do art projects and play with dolls and toys.
Children who are not toilet trained are not permitted to swim in Royal Caribbean pools, soak in whirlpools or play in the H2O Zone, with or without swim nappies. Ovation of the Seas does, however, offer a small splash pool for children who wear nappies.
Voyager of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas offer three varieties of exterior cabin ranging from 16 to 24 sq. m in size, some with the addition of balconies. Along with family-friendly connecting cabins, both ships offer a selection of Royal Family Suites with enough space to accommodate eight people. Voyager also offers a selection of new 26 sq. m panoramic ocean-view family staterooms with wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows.
Ovation of the Seas ups the ante with a choice of family accommodation. Their 28 sq. m Family Junior Suites can sleep up to five people (two adults and three children) and boast a full bathroom with a tub and a separate half bath. The 50 sq. m Royal Family Suites can sleep up to eight and come with a living area, two bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a generously sized 24 sq. m wraparound balcony. Family Connected Junior Suites with Balcony are actually three cabins combined sharing a hallway and consist of a Junior Suite, a Studio cabin and an Ocean View with Balcony.
Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available for in-cabin use.
Stateroom TVs offer a selection of kid-friendly new-release and classic films and TV shows. Availability varies by region.
High chairs are available on request; strollers are not provided. Ship stores do not sell nappies or other consumables for babies. However, parents can pre-order Huggies nappies, wipes and cream, and Gerber organic baby food through the Babies 2 Go program. (Note: This service is priced higher than at your local grocery or baby store.) The baby essentials will be delivered to your cabin on embarkation day.
A complimentary toy-lending program fleetwide lets children under the age of three borrow toys for in-cabin play. Toys can be accessed through the Nursery or Adventure Ocean facilities.
Royal Caribbean ships offer kids' menus in its main and most specialty dining rooms. Kids ages five and under eat free in alternative restaurants with surcharges.
Baby food is available only via the Babies 2 Go program. Otherwise, you may bring your own packaged baby food. Infant formula is not available onboard, so bring your own.
Babies must be six months old as of the first day of the cruise. However, the child must be at least 12 months old for transatlantic, transpacific, and any cruise that has three or more consecutive days at sea.
Celebrity Cruises offers the Fun Factory kids' clubs for children aged over three, as well as group and in-cabin babysitting on its cruise ships. The Afternoon Party runs from noon-2pm on port days and the evening Slumber Party from 10pm-1am. Both take place in the Fun Factory facility and are open to kids aged three to 11, with a fee of US$6 per hour, per child.
In-cabin babysitting is available through cabin services for children aged 12 months old or over for US$6 per hour for up to three children from the same family. Bookings must be made 24 hours in advance.
The Toddler Time program allows parents and toddlers to interact together with other children. Sessions are available during select times each day with Fun Factory Staff members providing age-appropriate toys. Parents must accompany their child at all times.
The Lawn Club on Celebrity Solstice is the perfect spot for busy toddlers to practice their walking and crawling on soft grass.
Celebrity Cruises also offers an autism-friendly environment onboard its cruise ships. This includes sensory-friendly films and toys and autism-friendly training for youth staff.
Celebrity Solstice standard inside staterooms start at a comfortable 16 sq. m with veranda staterooms starting at 18 sq. m. Veranda staterooms are great for families as they offer parents a private area to enjoy while still being able to supervise their sleeping tots at night.
Celebrity Solstice also offers 121 connecting staterooms for families. There are also four spacious Family Ocean View Staterooms with verandas. Measuring in at 53 sq. m, there are two bedrooms and a separate sitting area with a sofa (convertible to trundle bed).
The in-cabin TV channel line-up includes cartoons for kids.
Cots are available on all ships free of charge but must be requested at time of booking as there are limited numbers available.
High chairs and boosters are available on request. If you require a pram, please bring your own as these are not available on board. Nappies are not available on Celebrity ships so pack enough for the duration of your trip.
Kids' menus are available in the main dining room and buffet. However, you will need to bring as much unopened, pre-packaged baby food as baby food and formula as you will require for the cruise as these are not available onboard.