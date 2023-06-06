Carnival Cruise Line

Minimum Age to Sail

The minimum age to sail is six months old on most cruises. On transatlantic, transpacific, Hawaii and South America cruises, the minimum age to cruise is 12 months.

Babysitting

Group child-minding takes place in Camp Ocean, Carnival's kids' club for children aged two to 11, until as late as 1 am for a fee of AU$8 an hour per child. Kids aged from two to 11 years old can join Night Owl between 10 pm and midnight for fun activities at a cost of AU$15 per child. Kids don't need to be toilet trained but parents do need to supply nappies and wipes. (The industry standard is three years and toilet trained.)

On sea days, the Under 2 program runs for a limited number of hours (and varies by sailing and demand). Rates are AU$8 per hour, plus gratuities, per child.

No in-cabin babysitting is available.

Family Fun

Children younger than two can take turns with the toys during designated family play times on sea days when they are accompanied by a parent. This is usually scheduled between 8 am and 10 am. Pools and water-play areas, including splash areas and spray parks, are reserved for toilet-trained kids; no nappies (including swim nappies) are allowed.

Infants aged two and under, sitting on a parent's lap and therefore not occupying a seat, are not charged for most shore excursions that allow children.

Carnival has a partnership with Dr. Seuss, and offers various Seuss-themed events onboard, including a Green Eggs and Ham-themed breakfast (for a fee), a Seuss-a-Palooza parade and story time (with no fee).

Cabins and Cots

Carnival's standard cabins are relatively large with ample space for a cot. Cots are provided for in-stateroom use for infants 23 months of age and younger FOC. For children over 24 months, a cot can be requested from the cabin steward, but these are in limited supply.

Carnival Splendour, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend all offer 17 sq. m Ocean View cabins and a family-sized Ocean View Quad option with a sofa that converts into a third bed and a fourth bed that drops down over the sofa.

Balcony cabins measure 17 sq. m, with balconies adding another 3 sq. m (or more, depending on category) and providing a place to sit, talk and have a light on when children are asleep. Balcony cabins offer sofas that convert to third beds and a fourth drop-down bed.

The ships also offer a variety of suites, each equipped with larger balconies, separate dressing and sitting areas, double sinks and a bathtub. Some even offer a whirlpool bath. There's also a selection of interconnecting staterooms in a variety of configurations to cater for all family sizes.

Flat-screen cabin TVs offer free access to the Cartoon Network, as well as pay-per-view movie options. Complimentary Pack 'n Plays are available upon request. 24/7 room service and a 24/7 steward service provide a welcome bonus for families of young children.

Baby Gear

High chairs and booster seats are available in the dining rooms and buffet restaurants.

Shipboard shops do not sell nappies, wipes or other baby necessities so pack accordingly.

Baby Food

A kids' menu and whole milk (on request) are available in the dining room. Bring baby food as mashing is not an option on Carnival ships and baby food and formula are not available onboard. All baby food must be unopened, pre-packaged (i.e., not homemade) and require no prep from onboard galley staff. You can purchase distilled water onboard.