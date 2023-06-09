5 Best Cruise Gifts to Buy on Black Friday

The countdown to Black Friday has begun -- and if you're anything like us, you've already gotten a head start on your holiday shopping. To help you with your shopping list, we've identified five types of gifts that generally make Amazon's annual Black Friday Deals. From e-readers for sunny sea days, to unique accessories for formal night, all are perfect for your cruise-crazy loved one .
Year after year, Amazon offers deals on its latest, most sought-after devices such as the Kindle e-reader (get a Paperwhite for $84.99, saving $45) and the Fire tablet ($20 off at $29.99). E-readers are one of our favorite cruise must-haves, as they let you bring as many books as you'd like onboard with you. As an added bonus, Amazon also tends to offer major discounts on best-selling e-books.
SanDisk products like memory cards and flash drives often make Amazon's Black Friday ad. Other tech gadgets to look out for: action cameras like the GoPro, as well as smartphone accessories such as lens kits for higher quality images -- all of which help bring those cruise memories to life.
Swimsuit cover-ups. Formal night attire. Comfortable walking shoes. You'll find deals on a wide range of cruise clothing, on Amazon's Black Friday ad. Look for sales on specific brand names, such as Adidas, whose apparel and shoes were up to 40 percent off last year.
Remember to consider what your favorite cruiser might need for a particular itinerary like , as recommended items vary.
Know someone who's heading out on a more adventurous cruise, such as to Alaska or the Galapagos Islands? They'll need special gear such as hiking boots, rain gear and a lightweight backpack for storing water or extra layers. This year, expect steep discounts on products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket.
Formal night jewelry shines a little brighter when there's a special meaning behind it. Consider gifting those who love to accessorize with a unique piece of jewelry or an evening clutch to complement that glamorous outfit. One upcoming deal you can look forward to is slashed prices on the popular Maya J Eternity Ring -- one of Oprah's Favorite Things.
Cruise Critic is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by promoting and linking to Amazon.com.