5 Best Anthem of the Seas Cruise Tips

Cruisers on Anthem of the Seas quickly discover that, unless they're sailing extended itineraries, there's just not enough time to see and do everything onboard what is one of the most technologically advanced vessels at sea. That's because Royal Caribbean's 4,180-passenger cruise ship is jam-packed with activities designed to appeal to anyone, especially those with adventurous spirits. Want to try simulated skydiving? It's got that. Trapeze school? Yep, that, too. Fine dining, Broadway-caliber entertainment and a rock 'n' roll hall for live music? Check, check and check. Sure, it's a lot to do, but read our Anthem of the Seas cruise tips to learn how pack the most fun into your time onboard.

Tip 1: Go Skydiving First

On Day 1, while everyone else is getting to know their way around Anthem of the Seas, head straight up to Deck 15, where you can sign up for the free skydiving simulator, iFly by Ripcord. Take the first timeslot available, so you can skip the lines -- afterward you can decide whether you want to take more lessons (for a fee) during your cruise.

Tip 2: Wait for the NorthStar

Anthem of the Seas' NorthStar, the cool jewel-shaped glass pod that extends from a giant mechanical arm 300 feet above sea level for breathtaking 360-degree views, is best done at sea. That's because port restrictions often limit cruisers to just an up-and-down ride; at sea, the arm can extend off the side of the ship and out over the water.

Tip 3: Don't Miss "We Will Rock You"

Try not to sing along (we bet you won't be able to resist) as performers belt out Queen's greatest hits, set to a backdrop of a dystopian Earth, where music no longer exists. The quality of this long-time West End favorite is excellent, proving that cruise ship entertainment is continually evolving.

Tip 4: Splurge a Little on Dining

If it's in your budget to do so, treat yourself at one of the upcharge Anthem of the Seas restaurants. Sure, you can get great meals included in the cruise fare, but Jamie's Italian, Izumi Japanese and Wonderland (molecular gastronomy) offer delicious options you won't find anywhere else on the ship.

Tip 5: Visit an Interior Cabin

If you haven't booked an inside cabin, make friends with someone who has. On Anthem of the Seas, inside cabins have "virtual balconies," where real-time views (shot with exterior cameras mounted on the cruise ship) are displayed on floor-to-ceiling HDTVs. It's worth checking out for the sheer wow factor -- and you might be so geeked out by the technology, you'll book one for your next cruise.