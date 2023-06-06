4D Cinema on MSC Cruises

Our Experience

The sun might be shining outside, in the middle of the Mediterranean, but we're careering down a gold mine shaft in an out-of-control wooden mine cart. Actually, we're strapped into one of the cinema's bright yellow seats wearing a pair of 3D glasses, although it really does feel as if we're tumbling down the mine.

The "Haunted Mine" name is a slight misnomer, as the only ghostly part is the spectre of an old mine worker who appears on screen at the start and finish. Warning that there is a storm brewing outside, he sends us on our way with a cackle of laughter.

What ensues is a fun, exciting 'ride' that replicates the feeling of a rollercoaster. One minute our cart is creaking slowly up a rickety wooden railing, the next it's plummeting down the other side. As the track twists and turns our seat tilts, shakes and moves. At one point the track runs out completely and a feeling of weightlessness ensues as we're catapulted into the dark mine before crashing onto another piece of track. A cold wind adds to the sensation of travelling at speed.

Bats swoop overheard as the cart continues on its journey, smashing through doors on the way. At one stage a giant "Indiana Jones"-style giant boulder is blocking the track ahead, and we feel as if we're grinding to a sudden halt before being shunted backwards, with the rolling ball in hot pursuit.

At the bottom of the mine we travel over a lake of bubbling gold ore, before our bone-shaking journey ascends and descends more steep sections of track before finally emerging into a shaft of daylight at the mine entrance -- where the ghostly miner awaits.