Take a Screen Shot of Your Boarding Pass

It's not required, but take a screen shot of your boarding pass to keep on your device. While providing your passport at the cruise terminal normally suffices for boarding, it's still good to have a backup, just as one would with a paper copy of an airline boarding pass.

Also not required, but handy to get out of the way before arriving at the port: Download MedallionClass, a proprietary app that contains key features of OceanMedallion. Here's a rundown of each, in order of priority:

The OceanCompass feature is where you can identify your ShipMates -- those sailing in your party or fellow cruisers you meet while onboard. The nifty 3D maps in OceanCompass allow you to explore the ship and locate and chat with fellow passengers. Want to find a specific venue or locate the nearest bathroom? OceanCompass will not only display the location on the map but seamlessly guide you to it, with the shortest route to your destination.

Once you board, OceanNow can be used to order food, drinks and even retail purchases, like sunscreen. Enjoying your lounger by the pool and don't want to amble to the nearest bar? Use OceanNow to have a drink delivered right to you. Recall the old forms to order breakfast, which needed to be hung on your stateroom door the night before?

PlayOcean is the feature where you'll create your personal OceanTagalong, an avatar that will follow along with you on your cruise. Choose a seahorse, a sea turtle or a fish. Select a color scheme, markings, even the type of fin -- we're told there are more than a million unique designs possible. Personalise the Tagalong before you arrive at the port, and your avatar will greet you during the boarding process. Other elements of PlayOcean include active games, a digital scavenger hunt, and, niftiest of all, can transform your mobile devices into game controllers for interactive gaming on the ship's Movies Under the Stars screen.

OceanView is the digital streaming channel from Carnival Corporation, designed for both land and sea, and it includes content from its nine cruise line brands, including Princess Cruises. Via OceanView, you can dive into a tropical scene for your Caribbean cruise well befor sail-away. Watch Carnival Corporation's Ocean Original series of travel shows on your handheld on major streaming platforms like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku, or watch OceanView on your stateroom TV after boarding.

If you're having trouble with the MedallionClass app before embarkation, call Princess Cruises on 1300 551 853.