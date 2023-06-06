4 Best Cruise Lines for NFL Football

Fall is a great time to cruise, with lower fares and fewer crowds -- but if you're a football fan, will you miss key NFL games if you're sailing?

Never fear: A number of cruise lines broadcast games onboard. But if you're a superfan, know that only a few bring the fandom and game-day culture to life with activities like tailgate parties and fantasy football competitions. (Expect more elaborate celebrations during the Super Bowl.)

Some lines even up the ante with sports team partnerships. For example, Norwegian Cruise Line offers perks such as $50 spending credit with a Miami Dolphins promo code.

If you want to support your home team, keep up with your fantasy league or simply soak up the game-day energy, here are the four best cruise lines for NFL football.