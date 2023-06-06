Food Secrets

Unlimited main dining: You are not limited to one of each entree, main course and dessert in the main dining room. You can order two entrees or three desserts if you choose. You can also order entree-sized portions of mains as starters or order a few entrees for your main meal. It's a great way to try new foods you're not sure you'll like (escargot, anyone?).

Cheap or free room service: Room service is generally free, except for service charges on certain lines. Celebrity's late-night orders bear a $4.95 fee, while all orders on Royal Caribbean (excluding Continental breakfast) and Norwegian (excluding morning coffee, Continental breakfast and orders placed by Haven Suite passengers) cost $7.95. Carnival also charges fees for room service in Australia, with items at individual prices. Breakfast items, for example, can cost around $3 for cereal. Meanwhile, Holland America offers for-fee room service menus in addition to its complimentary menus. It's recommended you tip your delivery person, but in-room dining is not the splurge it is at a hotel.

Breakfast options: Speaking of breakfast, you may have more options than just the buffet and main dining room. On Norwegian, it's no secret that O'Sheehan's offers tasty made-to-order omelettes and corned beef hash, yet many cruisers still don't know about it. Carnival's BlueIguana Cantina and Royal Caribbean's Johnny Rockets (on Oasis-class ships) are other alternative breakfast venues. Check your daily newsletter to see which restaurants are open in the morning.

Specialty dining on the first night: Most people dine in the main dining room or buffet on the first night of the cruise, and many haven't discovered the specialty restaurants yet. If you book an alternative dining venue for the first night of the cruise, you may get a discount on select lines (like Celebrity Cruises) or have an easier time getting a reservation for a popular venue. Carnival Cruise Line passengers who dine in the steakhouse on the first night get a free bottle of wine.

Complimentary bites: Specialty coffee at the designated coffee shops onboard comes with an extra fee, but the pastries, sandwiches and other food at these venues are often free. While some specialty items (like chocolate-covered strawberries) will have a charge, don't assume all the small bites do. Some bars -- such as Celebrity's Martini Bar -- also offer complimentary snacks; all you have to do is ask.

Free ice cream: Like ice cream? Cruise lines will charge for branded licks like Ben & Jerry's and Celebrity's gelato from the specialist gelato bar. However, there's sometimes a free version -- whether soft-serve machines on the Lido Deck or hard-serve stations at the buffet. And do your reconnaissance -- Cruise Critic members report that soft-serve machines on either side of the deck can have different flavours. In Australia, Carnival Spirit and Legend have free poolside soft serve and frozen yogurt machines, dispensing swirls of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Sit-down lunch on embarkation day: On embarkation day, most people head straight to the buffet to have lunch and wait for their cabins to open. It's a mob scene. But many cruise ships have alternative venues open -- the main dining room or a mini-buffet in the solarium or atrium area. Ask a crew member or check your daily newsletter to find an alternative for a calmer first meal. For example, on Princess Cruises, the International Cafe, Pizzeria and Grill also are open; on Royal Caribbean ships, Sorrento's, the Solarium and Park Cafes, Giovanni's Table, Cafe Promenade and Starbucks are open on the afternoon of embarkation.

Menu sneak peek: Don't know which night to make specialty dinner reservations? The main dining room menus are planned for the week, and the purser's desk often has access to those menus. Ask to see them so you can decide which nights are less appealing and which you don't want to miss, and plan your cruise accordingly.

Don't book specialties too early: Depending on how big the cruise ship is and how many people are onboard, sometimes it pays not to book your speciality restaurants straight away. Often they are able to be purchased more cheaply as a package deal, or if sales are slow, these restaurants may be discounted. Wait and see what happens. This is more likely to occur on a port-intensive cruise, where passengers are very busy during the day and may just want casual buffet style dining by night.

Try the Chef's Table: Many cruise lines offer exceptional Chef’s Table degustation meals, but not many people sign up for them. The truth is they can be a real treat. In Australia, P&O Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line have fantastic value-for-money offerings. Both include a tour of the galley (kitchen) too. You can bring your own party, or join others in this small group culinary experience.