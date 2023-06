Oh the places you'll go -- and see by sea!

We asked the Cruise Critic community to submit photos from their favorite cruise itineraries, destinations and memories over the years. From sand-duning in the Middle East and wildlife-viewing in Alaska, to dining with Disney's Goofy and sailing through an Antarctic sunset, here are just a few of our favorite submissions.

Rainbow over Tracy Arm Fjord

Photo: Tiger Cruiser Too/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Pentax K-5 II S

View of St. Thomas from Mountaintop Bar

Photo: bajancruiser24/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Dining with Goofy on Disney Cruise Line

Photo: PopFla/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Fujifilm FinePix E550

Sand-Duning in the Middle East

Photo: toradon/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Nikon D750

Port Stop in Santorini

Photo: akmarshall/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Pentax K100D Super

Azamara Journey in Geirangerfjord

Photo: Grandma Cruising/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-ZS100

The Taj Mahal in Agra

Photo: snoopy647/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-ZS40

Sunrise in Fujairah

Photo: casofilia/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Samsung Digimax 430 / Kenox D430

Port Stop in Venice, Italy

Photo: jeremyosborne81/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Canon PowerShot ELPH 130 IS

Sea Lions in Tracy Arm Fjord

Photo: Tiger Cruiser Too/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Pentax K-5 II S

The Northern Lights in Alta

Photo: maritzarogerp/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

Port Stop in Monte Carlo (Monaco)

Photo: lovelife/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Nikon D3300

A Teddy Goes Cruising

Photo: DrT33th/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Apple iPhone 5c

Penguins on the Falkland Islands

Photo: snoopy647/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-ZS40

Tendered in Moorea

Photo: Alan Errington/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Apple iPhone 6

Port Stop in Taormina

Photo: GFM65/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Unknown

River Cruise Through Durnstein, Austria

Photo: thunter1224/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Unknown

Fishing Village Near Honningsvag, Norway

Photo: KeepOnCruisingJG/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Nikon D3400

Expedition Cruise to Antarctica

Photo: zsb11080/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Apple iPhone XS Max

Car in Havana, Cuba

Photo: Noble724/Cruise Critic member Shot on: Samsung Galaxy S8

Want to submit a few photos of your own? Check out our Favorite Cruise Memories thread and upload as many photo memories as you'd like!