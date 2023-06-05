16 Cutest Animals You Can See on a Cruise

7. Sloths (Central/South America)

Sloths are totally having a moment right now -- and rightfully so, given their adorable facial features and laidback attitude. Contrasting with their "Edward Scissorhands"-looking claws, which help them climb the trees in which they spend most of their lives, they have a gentle nature, and their slow movements help them to go undetected by predators. Moths often take up residence on sloths' fur, helping to fertilize a type of algae that grows there because of how slow the sloths move. Although you're most likely to witness sloths in their natural habitat during Amazon river sailings, you can check out these cuddly critters via excursions in ports like Cartagena, Lima, Buenos Aires and others, as well as many in Central America and even Asia.