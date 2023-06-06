15 Movie Settings You Can Visit by Cruise Ship

"The Lord of the Rings"

'Middle Earth,' New Zealand

!["The Lord of the Rings"](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/11/ss-movie-set-lotr.jpg ""The Lord of the Rings" (Photo: Mawardi Bahar/Shutterstock.com)")

Guided "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" tours abound in New Zealand, but perhaps the most sought-after is a visit to Middle Earth. The "fictional universe" is actually a real town called Matamata, and it's less than an hour from the port of Tauranga.

