Booking your first cruise can be perplexing, as there's so much choice and so much information out there. Here's our Australia-friendly guide to getting it right, both before you sail and on the high seas.

1. Book through a specialist

It's easy to be seduced by cheap cruise offers online, but if this is your first voyage, it pays off to consult a specialist travel agent and make sure you end up on the right ship for you. A list of agents affiliated to the Cruise Lines Industry Association (CLIA) is available online. Large, chain travel agencies may push certain cruise lines with which they have commission agreements, so always ask for a range of recommendations. Agencies that sell nothing but cruising are, by nature, likely to have the greatest knowledge. A good agent will question you extensively about your tastes, age range and the kind of holidays you have taken in the past. Of course, you can do your research online first; read the member reviews on Cruise Critic and don't be shy about posting questions on the message boards; there are also tips for first-time cruisers.

2. Know your fellow passengers

To a first-time cruiser, all cruise lines can look the same. They're not, of course, and different lines (and ships) attract completely different people. For example, on international cruises such as Royal Caribbean, many of the passengers will be American. On cruises in Asia, most passengers will be from Singapore, and on cruises in Alaska; you're likely to be a tiny minority among a mainly American crowd. River cruises with Scenic Tours, Emerald Waterways and APT attract a lot of fellow Australians, as the companies are Australian-owned.

Think about the age group you want to travel with, too. For example,, a voyage with Holland America is likely to attract much older passengers. A P&O or Carnival ship sailing out of Sydney in June will be crammed with young families. If you want to avoid children, don't cruise in school holidays, or choose an adults-only ship. For example, P&O Cruises' UK-based Adonia, Arcadia and Oriana are child-free, whereas lines such as Azamara and Seabourn discourage children under the age of 11 or 12. If you're in your 20s, 30s or 40s and like to party, there's usually a mixed-age crowd on Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean.

3. Try a mini-cruise

Dip a toe in the water with a short cruise. Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and P&O offer these 'samplers' out of Australian ports with one to three nights onboard. Some of these cruises are themed around topics such as food and wine, comedy and sports. P&O names its short cruises 'Sea Breaks', while other weekend cruises stop at places like Moreton Island for a quick getaway.

4. Get organised

Have a rough idea of what you want to do on your cruise. If it's a port-intensive week in the South Pacific, don't exhaust yourself by booking onto one tour after another. A lot of ports are easy to explore independently, at your own pace. Champagne Bay, for example, or Suva, or Noumea. Throw in the occasional beach day; cruise lines often provide shuttle buses (for a fee) to nearby beaches, or do your own research and take a taxi or local transport.

A lot of cruise lines allow tours and spa treatments to be booked online before departure but keep your options open for part of the trip, at least. If you already know a port well and it's unbearably hot, don't feel guilty if you choose to stay onboard while everybody goes off on tour. The pools and decks will be empty and you can pretend you're on a private yacht.

Plan your evenings, too. If there's a particular show you want to see, don't make that the evening you opt for a long dinner in one of the speciality restaurants (which have to be booked in advance). If there's a restaurant that allows dining on deck, time your booking carefully, perhaps for a night when there's a late sailaway from a beautiful port. Don't book a spa treatment that ends five minutes before the Captain's cocktail party on formal night.

Some cruise lines offer special tours of the ship on the first day, aimed at 'cruise virgins' (newbies). It's a good idea to join one of these; you'll get to know the ship and a bit about how it functions.

5. Play the currency game

All cruise lines operate a cashless system on board; you register a card when you check in and then charge everything to your cruise account. On any cruise that isn't all-inclusive (and some that are), you're likely to spend a fair bit of money during your holiday -- extras might include your bar bill, spa treatments, any excursions booked on board, anything you buy in the shops, speciality restaurant fees and money changed for casino chips.

Although the onboard currency probably won't be the deciding factor for your cruise, check what it is. On P&O, Carnival and Princess it's Australian currency. But on Royal Caribbean, Holland America, Norwegian and Celebrity it's the US dollar. When the Aussie dollar is strong, spending money on a holiday suddenly becomes very attractive, but if it's weak, the currency conversion can be painful. If you load a pre-paid card with US dollars, you'll know exactly what exchange rate you're getting. You may be asked when you check in whether you'd like your onboard account converted to Australian currency but there's almost always a charge or worse exchange rate for doing this through a cruise line, so just say no.

6. Drinks packages

Some cruise lines offer drinks packages. These may seem attractive but think before you buy; they're a minefield and there are endless variations; Celebrity Cruises, for example, offers packages for bottled water, soft drinks, a classic non-alcoholic package and a premium non-alcoholic package

Some are quite restrictive, only including certain drinks, or drinks up to a certain value. Others mean you have to prop up the bar for a significant chunk of the day to drink your money's worth. Take your itinerary into consideration before investing. You may, for example, be spending a lot of time in port, enjoying long, boozy lunches ashore, in which case, a drinks package can be wasted.

Be aware that many lines which charge a 15 or 18 percent tip for every drink also add this gratuity to the cost of the drinks package.

You can't have one person in the party sign up for a package and provide drinks for the rest -- the cruise lines have got wise to that. Most lines won't let you take your own booze on board, either, and some also ban soft drinks. Bottled water is always cheaper ashore than onboard, but all cruise ships' tap water is filtered so feel free to drink it. You may prefer to drink the iced water or flavoured water offered in the buffet and restaurants, although you can't refill your own bottles in these public venues due to hygiene policies.

7. Stormy weather

If you've never sailed before, you may have concerns about seasickness (for which there is excellent over-the-counter medication, by the way). Nervous sailors might want to minimise the 'sea days' (when the ship sails all day and doesn't stop in port) by flying straight to the location, so for a New Zealand cruise, choose one that starts in Auckland rather than spending two days at sea from Australia.

The South Pacific from Sydney also takes at least two days at sea -- on the way there and again on the way back. Outside the summer months, the Tasman Sea can be choppy, too.

If you're sick and don't have any medication head straight for the ship's medical centre, where an injection of Phenergan (for a fee) can put you out of your misery instantly.

8. Don't be afraid to complain

If you get onboard and you're not happy with something, for example, your cabin's location, or your table arrangement at dinner (if you are on fixed seating dining), don't suffer in silence. Most things can be fixed. For dining room problems, have a quiet word with the head waiter. It happens all the time and they're used to dealing with tricky situations, including people who don't get on with their dining companions. For anything else, the crew behind the reception desk are there to help. If there's something missing in your cabin, ask your cabin steward.

9. Take your own tea bags

Cruise lines have a tendency to stock Lipton's Yellow Label tea bags, brands you've never heard of. There is no shame in taking your own, especially if you have a favourite type. Either way, don't expect a decent cuppa on a cruise ship; the hot water dispensed at the buffet is never boiling. Worth knowing about is the afternoon tea served on some ships (Cunard, for example); often the best quality tea is brought out for this occasion and served in proper teapots, although the water is still unlikely to be hot enough. We've had crew bring us a cup of lukewarm water and a sad-looking tea bag on the side. Australian and British cruise lines are little better at understanding tea-making but there's no guarantee of greatness.

10. The tipping minefield

The thorny subject of tips on cruise ships seems to be less of an issue for Australian cruisers since P&O, Princess and Carnival stopped charging gratuities.

P&O Australia eliminated all gratuities, leaving the choice to tip completely to each individual cruiser. Carnival Spirit and Carnival Legend also abolished compulsory gratuities in Australia, and there is no tipping when Princess ships are locally based. Holland America and Norwegian add a daily service charge per person per day. This is a fixed amount and will either appear daily on your onboard account or will be added towards the end of the cruise. If you don't want to pay it, or want to pay less (or more), see the purser. Royal Caribbean offers three ways of paying gratuities: pre-pay when you book, or pay with your onboard account, or request to have all charges removed from your onboard account and pay waiters and cabin attendants in cash.

Most luxury lines include all gratuities in fares; others use the old-fashioned system of placing cash in envelopes, which you can hand to an individual. Some lines add automatic tips to spa treatments, drinks or specialty restaurant bills. Room service may also have a delivery charge. As these rules change so often and vary widely between companies and regions, it is best to check directly with the cruise line or your travel agent for the latest information.

Beware of the double-dipping trick used by lines such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Holland America, Celebrity and Cunard. Despite already imposing a 15 or 18 percent gratuity on each drink, when you sign the receipt there is an empty space for you to add another tip. If you scribble in an additional dollar or two, you're effectively tipping twice. Leave it blank if you're happy with tipping just once.