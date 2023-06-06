The best cruise deals aren’t as hard to find as you might think. But digging for cheap cruises can mean the difference between unearthing that low fare or compromising on price and itinerary, so you need to know where to look -- even if you use your own trusted travel agent.
Let us share some of our favorite tips on how to get cheap cruises. While some may sound trite, others may catch you by surprise.
When is the best time to book that cruise from Australia and get the most bang for your buck? Do you get in early to secure that dream voyage to the South Pacific or around New Zealand in case it sells out, or do you bide your time and then pounce when a special deal is released at the last minute?
Both approaches have their merits, depending on your preferences in terms of itinerary, time of year or which ship and type of cabin you fancy. And keep in mind that it's not only early or last-minute where you may pick up that bargain; if a cruise line is struggling to sell a particular sailing, promotional fares could be released at any time of the year (more on that later).
The truth is, trying to second-guess where and when the best value or cheapest deal will crop up is becoming increasingly difficult. Technology has provided cruise lines with the ability to alter their fares on a daily basis -- heck, on an hourly basis -- so there is no exact science to bargain hunting.
However, there are some basic guidelines to follow.
The fundamental rule is that if you've set your heart on a balcony cabin, an aft cabin or a suite, especially if you need to travel during peak periods, such as school holidays, it is almost imperative to book early -- which means anything between six and 18 months prior to departure. But don't worry. That doesn't mean you'll be paying through the nose. There are plenty of value-added deals designed to entice you to book early.
Getting in early is particularly important on P&O ships, where balcony cabins are in short supply, according to Brett Dudley, the founder of online travel agency ecruising.travel. Pacific Pearl has only 64 balcony cabins out of 773 total cabins, Pacific Jewel has 198 out of 834, and Pacific Dawn 184 out of 795. 'The earlier the book, the better chance you have of getting your cabin of choice', Dudley says.
With more and more cruise lines bringing new ships to Australia, the opportunity for last-minute balcony deals could grow as, quite simply, cruise lines will have more cabins to sell. But accepted wisdom is that it's a sizeable gamble if you wait.
Royal Caribbean said that deals on balcony cabins, which are in particular demand from repeat cruisers, can become available three months out but only rarely. If you want a specific stateroom, you need to make sure you get in ahead of the pack, and that can mean 12 months in advance.
Getting in early is even more essential is you want interconnecting family rooms. The combination of relatively short supply and strong demand makes these cabins particularly hot property.
While getting in early is the key message for those wanting specific cabins and cruises -- particularly during peak periods, such as school holidays -- if you're content with an inside cabin and have a degree of flexibility over the dates of your cruise, time is not necessarily of the essence.
One of the best ways to keep tabs on any deals in the market is to scan the Sunday newspapers. The travel sections of Australia's weekend newspapers are often packed with special offers from cruise lines as they look to fill additional cabins. The offers can vary from straightforward discounts to added extras, such as drink packages and spa treatments.
Cruise Critic also has a Deals of the Weeksection and a Australian newsletter that you can receive by email every second Monday.
Online travel agents that sell cruises often allow you to sign up for alerts that notify you when prices drop, or newsletters that advertise the best deals. This is the easiest way to get up-to-the-minute sales and deals, so check out sites such as Cruiseabout, Cruise Guru, Expedia, Clean Cruising and Ozcruising.
If you're short of time, it would be highly recommended to employ the services of a travel agent who can do the job of monitoring prices for you. Agents who are technologically advanced often send out email lists with the latest deals.
Social media, predominantly Twitter and Facebook, are also being used as a way of communicating deals, so start following the feeds of the various cruise lines operating in Australia, or pages set up by cruise fans who post hot deals they've come across.
Joining cruise line loyalty programs is also a great way to find deals, many of them exclusive to members of the various clubs. if you're not a regular on one cruise line, just visit their websites to see the featured offers. Don't forget: Deals can change almost on a daily basis.
Cruise lines will have you believe that it's too risky to leave it until the last minute. And they'd be right if, as mentioned above, you have limited flexibility or set your heart on a particular cabin during peak periods.
But, if you just want the excitement of a cruise -- any cruise -- have the luxury of no time constraints and are unconcerned about the ship or itinerary, there are bargains to be had. Discounts of 50 percent are not unheard of.
Monique Van Gelder, national marketing manager for travel agency cruise specialist Cruiseabout, says cruise lines are consistently coming out with low prices, particularly for sailings to the South Pacific, where the bulk of voyages operate. Plus, over the next couple of years, an additional 15,000 cabins will need to be sold, which could play into the hands of bargain-hunters.
Ryan Tailbel, P&O's director of sales, said that, with tens of thousands of beds in the market, and with more being added every year as cruising becomes ever more popular in Australia, there will always be late deals.
P&O Australia and Carnival Cruise Line offer Pack 'n' Go packages, which are specifically designed for people who make more impulsive decisions and are happy to book sometimes with just a few days' notice. These deals guarantee the cabin type, with the final cabin allocated 30 days before departure. But it's worth emphasising that Pack 'n' Go packages are only available on a limited selection of cruises close to departure, so don't expect a particularly wide choice of itineraries or cabins.
'If you're not concerned about the cabin or the cruise or the destination, it's worth keeping an eye out for the last minute deals that can pop up with travel agents and on cruise line websites', Tailbel says.
It's no secret that cruise lines want you to book as early as possible so they can fill as many cabins as possible months before the voyage. By filling the ship early, they reduce the need to panic-discount later on.
The big selling period for cruises departing Australian ports between October and April is during the previous January and February, known as 'wave season'. It is during these two months when cruise lines crank up their sales efforts and when some of the best deals can be found.
The same is true during June, July and August, when companies launch their programs for the following year and release a wide range of early-booking deals.
These deals, however, don't necessarily mean that prices will be slashed. Increasingly, cruise lines are looking to add value, including onboard credit, cabin upgrades and free drinks packages. These deals are only reserved for those who get in early.
Another good time to search for that cut-price cruise or value-added package is during Plan A Cruise Month. Usually held in October, it's an initiative created by CLIA, the Cruise Lines International Association, with lots of deals specifically for Australians.
According to Van Gelder, the bottom line is this: There will always be cut-price availability on cruises a handful of weeks prior to departure, but that doesn't mean it represents the best value option. In addition, choice will be relatively limited.
'Be smart, be alert, and watch out for those value-add deals', she says.
Repositioning cruise deals, whether transatlantic or something less dramatic like ships moving into and out of Alaska, are some of the lowest cost per night/per person deals available.
The second best deals are often those sailing on dates just outside the peak seasons of popular destinations. This might mean picking April or late September as the month to visit Alaska, March as your best bet to sail the Mediterranean and October for your Caribbean cruise -- before or after the summer swell of family vacations. In addition to low prices, you'll encounter fewer crowds.
On the flip side, the weather might not be as ideal for sightseeing.
Don't have the time to obsessively watch cruise pricing? Cruise Critic rounds up deals across tons of major cruise lines and popular destinations, as well as last-minute cruise deals. These are accompanied by a Deal Score, which uses pricing data along with onboard credits, flight discounts, food and drink package deals and more.
It's easy to use: The higher the Deal Score, the better the deal.
But if you'd prefer to go your own way on finding a deal, do some research on typical rates for the cruise you have in mind, and check back frequently (we mean daily, at least) to see if the fare has dropped.
See what promotions each cruise line is offering and contact your preferred travel agent to see what pricing and promotional specials they're running.
Some of the best cruise deals aren’t only about getting the bottom dollar cruise fare. A number of cruise lines offer booking promotions that include your choice of perks, such as free specialty dining, tips, Wi-Fi and drink packages.
Nearly every mainstream cruise line offers special deals that let you save on the total cost of your cruise vacation.
In addition, bundling multiple vacation elements together can help you save on individual costs. Luxury and river lines sometimes offer promotions that will include economy-class airfare, or a pre-cruise hotel stay at the price of your upscale cruise.
If the cruise fare changes after you've booked but before you've made your final payment, it's possible to take advantage of the lower rate. Enlist the help of a travel agent who can monitor pricing after you've booked, and who can request a re-fare to the lower rate.
When the fare plummets, you can request a rate change, cancel, and rebook at the lower rate or request the difference in onboard credit. What you're entitled to varies by cruise line, but it all leads to more money in your pocket.
Note that some lines may have non-refundable deposit policies; always read the fine print before deciding to pull the trigger and cancel and rebook.
While waiting until the last minute to book a cruise won't always pay off for your wallet, that's not always the case. For starters, check out Cruise Critic’s last-minute cruise deals, which feature bargains on a variety of sailings leaving within 90 days.
In general, there are always plenty of Caribbean cruise deals, as well as some for the Mediterranean. For those who can be spontaneous, flexibility can pay off.
Of course, booking last-minute airfare might wipe out any savings. Plus, you'll have a limited selection of cabin locations and dinner seatings. But if you're flexible and can drive to a cruise port -- or have plenty of frequent flier airline points to burn -- it's a great way to take a cruise without breaking the bank.
Booking a cruise for a group might get you the ultimate cruise deal: free berths.
For instance, book seven or more double-occupancy cabins on Norwegian Cruise Line, and for every 10 passengers booked, one passenger can cruise for free.
Keep in mind that each cruise line has its own threshold for groups. Some lines consider 10 guests (five cabins) to be a group, while others require 16 guests (eight cabins).
Group leaders can choose to spread the savings across the group or keep it all for themselves. Groups can get other perks, as well. Norwegian offers group members a choice of complimentary amenities beyond its Free at Sea promotion, such as extra onboard credit or a cocktail party for the group.
Though not as exciting as sailing for free when you book a large group cruise, small group perks are out there too.
Throughout the year, many cruise lines offer promotions that include free cruise fares for third and fourth passengers booked in the same cabin. Watch for the deals that also include those passengers in bonus offerings like drink packages or prepaid gratuities.
All the cruise deals you dream about will appear in your inbox if you ask for them. You never have to miss another cheap Caribbean cruise again. Major cruise lines, such as Celebrity, Norwegian, Holland America, Princess and Royal Caribbean offer deals emails with ongoing promotions in addition to last-minute deals and short sales.
For the hardcore deal-seekers who don't want e-deals cluttering up their personal inboxes, we suggest setting up separate accounts for cruise bargain mailings. With a little extra effort, you can even sort them into folders for your favorite shopping categories like “cheap Carnival cruises” or “cheap cruises from Galveston.”
Military cruise deals for active and retired members of the armed services are only one means of double dipping your deals. A number of cruise lines have special programs for seniors, military personnel and even teachers that apply even to the lowest advertised fares.
For example, MSC Cruises provides discounts of up to 10 percent to active and retired military families on almost all sailings. AARP members can find exclusive senior discounts on multiple lines when booking through the AARP Travel Center Powered by Expedia.
Many lines also offer residential discounts. Here's how it works: A line's revenue stream is based on a formula that requires a certain number of bookings from various cities, states and regions.
So, if it's not getting enough bookings from one place, it'll drop the price slightly -- say, in Florida -- to entice more Floridians to book.
There's no guarantee you'll get a residential discount, but it can't hurt to mention your home city and state during the booking process, just in case. Look for options for requesting these deals about halfway through the booking process when you use the cruise lines’ websites. Even if it only saves you $50, it's still $50 in your pocket.
Just about every agent and agency -- including Cruise.com (@cruisecom and Best Travel Deals (@cruisedealsbtd -- is tweeting its best cruise deals.
Take it a step further by customizing a list of deal tweeters using Twitter's list function, in essence creating your own deals aggregator. For more variety, assuming you don’t mind wading through a few tweets, you can always just search for the hashtag #cruisedeals.
Are "guarantee cabins" on cruises really deals? A cabin guarantee, which basically means you're assured to get a cabin in the category specified -- or better -- means you can't choose your exact stateroom.
And for giving up that privilege, many lines discount guaranteed cabin bookings about $50 to $100 per person off the advertised fares.
If you're prone to seasickness or sensitive to noise, you might want to reconsider the value of choosing your own cabin location so as to not end up near the elevators or riding the wave near the bow.
The biggest caveat though, is that not all guarantee cabin fares are eligible for those booking perks we told you to bundle, so ensure the value tradeoff is worth it before you commit.
Frequent cruisers, like frequent fliers, can benefit from brand loyalty. Sticking with one line means earning perks like nightly cocktails in private lounges, free laundry, complimentary dinners in alternative restaurants, cabin upgrades and even free cruises once you've earned enough "credits."
Past passengers can also take advantage of special discount cruises throughout the year or be entitled to book new itineraries before the public can, often turning your cruise dreams into affordable cruise deals.
If you don't have time for Twitter, online cruise research or gathering up a group of 20 friends, nothing beats a good travel agent to help you score deals on cruises.
Because agents often book in bulk and work directly with the lines, they have access to deals that normal cruisers don't. Cruise lines will offer their top agencies special discounts that the agents can't promote on their websites, so even if you see a good deal online, it's best to talk to a real person and ask for the best fare.
Even if savings aren't necessarily there for every sailing, agencies often offer deals with value-added perks like onboard credit or prepaid gratuities, which can amount to nearly $100 per person on a weeklong sailing.