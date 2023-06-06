12 Tips for Packing for a Long Cruise

Packing for a longer-than-usual voyage has one thing in common with any other cruise: Airlines will limit you to one or two checked bags (sometimes you will have to pay for all, other times you'll get one free) and will charge you mercilessly if they're overweight. But unlike with a shorter cruise, it's hard to get away with just a carry-on when you're packing for weeks away from home.

With a little practice and forethought, you can easily master the art of packing for a long cruise. To get you started, here are some lessons to share -- including some we've learned the hard way.