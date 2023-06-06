12 Cool Things Staff Do for You on Luxury Cruise Ships

If you enjoy being pampered, a luxury cruise is a no-brainer. Passengers who are used to the take-a-number approach of a mega-ship will find themselves delightfully overwhelmed at the personal touch they receive from staff on a luxury cruise. With attentive service from your butler, wait staff, pool attendants -- even extra staff like gentlemen hosts -- you might never want to leave.

Here are 12 cool things that luxury cruise crew members will do to enhance your vacation.