11 Ways to Make Your Cruise Ship Cabin Feel Bigger

Who says interior designers are the only ones capable of making a small room feel bigger? With cruise ship cabins being significantly smaller than hotel rooms, avid cruisers have got making the most of the space they're given down to a science. With a little ingenuity, anyone going on a cruise can work wonders in their own cabin.

To put cabin size into perspective, P&O's smallest cabins measure up at a compact 12 square metres, while the line's average is around 14 square metres, so it's almost essential that cruisers get creative to maximise space.

From adding your own storage space to bringing in ocean views, we've compiled a list of ways to make your cruise ship cabin feel bigger.

1. Don't overpack

How many times have you packed outfits, shoes or accessories only to realise at the end of your cruise that they were a waste of space, because you never used any of them? Nothing makes your cruise ship cabin feel smaller than unnecessary clutter that inevitably ends up scattered all over the place. Simplify your packing routine by avoiding an excessively large suitcase (less than 70 centimetres is ideal), and packing smarter -- such as rolling your clothes and bringing one layer you can wear repeatedly.

2. Look for "hidden" storage space

When it comes to cruise ship cabins, storage can be found where you least expect it. Some Royal Caribbean cabins, for example, have secret compartments behind the vanity mirrors. And don't forget there's always room underneath the bed. The more loose items you can get out of the way, the bigger your cabin will feel.

3. ... Or make your own

Now that your overpacking days are over, you'll have more room in your suitcase for items that help you eliminate clutter -- ultimately making your cabin feel bigger. Seasoned cruisers swear by travel organisers like over-the-door shoe bags and hanging shower boxes for all of your toiletries. They're foldable and lightweight (thus easy to pack) and keep all your shoes, accessories and toiletries in one place.

4. Remove small furniture

While most cruise cabin furniture is either too large or too heavy to move or is bolted to the ground and thus can't be removed, some smaller pieces can be taken out of your cabin to create more space. On embarkation day, ask your steward if it's possible to take out a stool or even the throw pillows. Don't try to move anything yourself.

5. Keep your cabin tidy

By no means are you expected to clean on your holiday, but you also shouldn't leave your cabin looking like your tumble dryer exploded. Hang clothes in the closet, and use your suitcase as a drawer for additional items -- then slide it under your bed. This makes it easier for your cabin steward to clean and make everything look pristine.

6. Take advantage of the walls

Don't forget to pack those magnets! The majority of cruise ship cabins are metal, even though they might not look it. Instead of leaving your daily planners and cocktail party invites all over the desk and nightstands, consider hanging them up on the walls -- perhaps near the door, so you can take a peek at the day's activities on your way out.

7. Move the beds

Cruise ship cabin layouts are already designed to maximise space and efficiency. But depending on your ship, you might be able to have the bed moved to create more room in a desired area -- as long as it's not blocking a door or walkway. Additionally, beds can be configured to two twins or one queen or king (depending on room category), to tailor the layout to your liking.

8. Utilise natural light

Natural light is an interior designer's best friend. It can make any small space feel bigger by brightening up dark corners and crevices. If you're staying in an ocean-view or balcony cabin, keep the curtains open while you're inside so the room doesn't feel so dark and cocoon-like. Just remember to close them if you plan to hop in the shower -- especially on port days. The last thing you want to do is flash someone on the ship docked next to you.

9. Turn on your TV

Ocean views, whether from a balcony or through a window, can make any cruise ship cabin feel bigger. But not every cabin comes with a view. On the bright side (no pun intended), most cruise ship TV programming includes a bridge and/or bow cam station. If you're staying in an inside cabin, set your TV to the captain's view to give your cabin a roomier feel.

10. Choose the right cabin

If not having enough space is a deal breaker for you, make sure to pick a cabin that suits your needs before booking. Cruise ship rooms vary in size, even within the same category. Check to see if there are special inside cabins with higher square footage, consider an accessible cabin (though be prepared to give it up if you're not disabled but someone who is needs it) or look for a "hump" cabin, which offers significantly more balcony space thanks to its unique location. Check out our roundup of 14 unusual cruise ship balcony cabins to see if there's a layout that piques your interest.

11. Book a guarantee cabin

Another planning strategy to (potentially) land more space is to book a guarantee cabin. Contrary to traditional booking, in which you instantly receive a cabin number, a guarantee cabin is unassigned -- it can be anywhere on the ship, in the category you choose, but you won't know the exact room until closer to your sailing. The plus is that lines offer these cabins at a lower fare and there's also the tempting possibility of an upgrade at no extra charge. On the flip side, if the ship fills up, you could get stuck in a cabin that's on the lower end of the category spectrum and thus smaller than you anticipated (since cabins within the same category tend to range in size).

Find out if a guarantee cabin is right for you, as we break down the odds of an upgrade.