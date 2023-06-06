What's the difference between river cruises vs. ocean cruises? Plenty. In some ways, river cruising is more similar to a land tour than today's ocean cruising experience -- and experienced tour companies run many river lines. You'll find there are better benefits, though, such as only having to pack and unpack once. Mega-ship staples like pools, multiple lounges, specialty restaurants, spas and endless activities are available on some riverboats, although on a very, very much smaller scale. And you won't find any sea days, although there are periods of scenic cruising. Best of all, most river cruises include shore tours -- and many other inclusions in their fares -- making it easier to budget.

To keep the culture shock at bay here’s a list of 11 things to know about river vs. ocean cruises.