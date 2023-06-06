11 Scariest Moments on a Cruise

Caribbean Sun Scares the Swimsuit Off of Me

Very first cruise back in the early 80's ... bunch of us ... all Canadians traveling alone ... wound up hanging out. One sea day, we were all on the deck in the sun ... decided to go for lunch ... one of the women said she'd catch up. After we had all gone to our cabins, showered, changed, headed for the Lido for lunch, we noticed our friend was not there. Her roommate had not seen her. Two of us went on the deck and found her ... she had fallen asleep in the sun! I have never seen anyone that badly burnt. We woke her ... all she could do was moan in pain ... except when we tried to get her on her feet to walk to her cabin ... then she screamed. Four of the guys carried her to her cabin using the lounge chair as stretcher ... others went for the Doc. The Doc told us to cut her bathing suit off. There was no room for embarrassment or modesty.

The Doc smeared handfuls of what she called Green Goop all over her from head to foot ... left a bucket of the stuff and told us to smear it all over her every four hours. It was moisturizer and topical anesthetic. She then put an IV in her arm for fluids and replaced it every four hours for the first day, then every eight hours the second day. That poor woman suffered in serious pain for two days ... she said the only thing that didn't hurt when she moved was her eye lids. On third day she felt better ... and got back into the cruise ... but not into the sun. Scary is seeing a water blister on person's back stretching from the back of their neck to the top of their butt.

--Story originally posted by TCF.