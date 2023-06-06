10. Smart Technology

Cruise ship innovations don't only center on fun; cruise lines are using the latest technological advances to make your cruise experience easier. Several lines offer interactive screens in public areas for passengers to look up menus and activity schedules, get directions and even see which restaurants don’t currently have a wait for a table. Royal Caribbean, MSC and Disney offer RFID bracelets passengers can use like cruise cards to open doors, make purchases and check kids in and out of kids clubs. And, in the age of COVID, also act as a track and trace system.

The pandemic has accelerated the use of touchless technology on all lines; most major lines encourage online check-in and your boarding pass on your phone. Most lines now have apps, which again the lines are encouraging passengers to use to make purchases, book excursions, restaurants and spa sessions. On Celebrity's Edge-class ships, the app can even lock your door, close the curtains, dim the lights and turn on the TV!

Most lines are introducing the "E-muster", which does away with the traditional cruise ship muster drill, in which you all congregate at your muster station, but rather gets you to either watch the safety briefing on your smartphone or on your in-cabin TV and then make your way in your own time (before departure) to your muster station, where you are checked in.

Cruise line apps are also now widely encouraged to make bookings in restaurants and spas, for example; check your onboard account and keep track of your kids (if they are wearing a RFID bracelet).

Carnival Corporation has introduced the revolutionary Ocean Medallion concept, rolling out on Princess Cruises first, which uses wearable discs to not only function as room keys and charge cards, but to offer easy embarkation, luggage tracking, pre-cruise profiles, personal activity suggestions and concierge services.

MSC meanwhile has installed the equivalent of Google's Alexa in all cabins on its latest ships. The voice-enabled AI tech, known as Zoe, can answer a series of simple questions such a restaurant opening times and what's on at the theater in a number of different languages -- in theory cutting down passengers' need to head to reception.

COVID-19 also sped the devlopment of that love-it-or-hate-it institution -- the muster drill. Royal Caribbean has developed the e-muster, in which you'll learn how to put on a lifejacket and where your muster station is -- all from the comfort of your own cabin.