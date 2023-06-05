11 Best Whale Watching Cruise Shore Excursions

It's exhilarating being surrounded by majestic whales in their natural habitat. On whale watching cruise excursions, you can get up close to these beautiful beings and witness them breeching, foraging and caring for their young.

In the winter months, whales travel thousands of miles to warmer waters to reproduce and nurture their babies. There are amazing places around the world where you can see these mammals, all within easy reach if you are cruising. Sure, you might see the tail end of a breach or a glimpse of a fin from the comfort of your deck, but the best way to experience the sheer presence and beauty of these creatures is on a whale watching shore excursion.

Most of the excursions last anywhere between two to five hours, have expert narration and are onboard catamarans with indoor and outdoor seating. Some of them are equipped with a hydrophone so you can hear the underwater songs of the humpback whales.

For your whale watching outing, bring sunblock, water, a hat, binoculars and your cameras to capture the unforgettable moments. If you are prone to seasickness, make sure to take a motion-sickness remedy and stay at the back of the vessel.

Here is a list of popular shore excursions from ports across the globe for incredible whale watching experiences.