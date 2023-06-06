Choosing the best cruise line as a first-time cruiser is no doubt challenging. Most people start by looking at all the top cruise lines, but for the best first-cruise experience, you need to look for cruise lines that specialize in what you want.
Looking for a romantic getaway? Wanting to treat the kids to a cruise vacation? Or maybe you want the best cruise lines for adults only. What are the best cruise lines for those desires-- and others?
Whether you want to sample a short three-night adventure or plan to jump straight into an expedition cruise, we’ve got important details that make the decision easier. Below is our guide to the 11 best cruise lines for first-time cruisers of all travel styles.
Planning your first cruise can feel overwhelming. There are so many choices, from 'party boats' on a 'cruise to nowhere' and luxury yachts in the Mediterranean to river cruises in Asia and expedition ships in Antarctica. You need to put some careful thought into just what kind of traveller you are and which type of cruise you really want, while also factoring in budget, departure port and length of the trip.
So how do you figure out if a cruise line's personality is compatible with your needs? You could ask a travel agent -- or simply read through our handy shortlist of the very best cruise lines for first-timers.
<li><a href="#ncl">Norwegian Cruise Line</a></li>
<li><a href="#oceania">Oceania Cruises</a></li>
<li><a href="#viking">Viking</a></li>
<li><a href="#ponant">Ponant</a></li>
<li><a href="#cunard">Cunard</a></li>
<li><a href="#azamara">Azamara</a></li>
<li><a href="#coral">Coral Expeditions</a></li>
</ol></td>
</tr>
Best for: Value
Why: P&O does charge extra for some things, such as poolside ice cream and burgers, but in other ways it has vastly improved in recent years thanks to smart refurbishments, new menus, celebrity chef restaurants and an ever-expanding array of itineraries. The fleet has departures from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Fremantle and Adelaide so most Australians don't need to pay for flights to board a cruise. The need to constantly fill so many cabins means there are often very good deals, particularly in the off-season (from May to September). Special offers for low-season cruises can see prices fall to as little as $100 a day twin share.
None of the ships in the fleet are new; even the latest vessel, Pacific Explorer, was previously with Princess Cruises. Nonetheless, extensive refurbishments have created some lovely spaces on Explorer, Aria, and Dawn, including new Asian and Italian restaurants where dining is all part of the cruise fare. The Pantry food hall concept has replaced the age-old buffet, while Luke Mangan's Salt Grill is a popular place to dine (at an affordable $59 for a three-course banquet) for a special occasion. A Taste of Salt on Pacific Explorer costs $99, which is the cheapest seven-course degustation at sea. The $20 high tea is also fabulous value. Expect a 3.5-star experience, not a 5-star experience, and you won't be disappointed.
Runner-up: Runner-up: Carnival also has some great fares, especially in the shoulder seasons from September to November and around March and April, with the exception of Easter and school holidays. Prices can get as low as $90 to $125 a day with certain deals. On the Sydney-based Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor, the food and service are exceptional. Most restaurants are complimentary, including pool deck venues offering Mexican, burgers and self-serve icecream. The hair-raising waterslides are another big hit. All entertainment is free.
Both ships are around 15 years old and have over-the-top decor that takes a bit of getting used to -- think Las Vegas meets the ancient world where Grecian urns, Egyptian mummies and ceilings painted with nymphs and gods are the theme. You won't find much elegance on Spirit or Legend but you will find lots of family-friendly fun.
Best for: Families with Tweens and Teens
Why: This is the wow-factor cruise line with more innovative, high-tech features than any other company at sea, so it naturally suits thrill-seekers and teens. Royal Caribbean introduced the world to rock-climbing walls several years ago and followed up with ice-skating rinks, surf simulator machines, slides that send their riders down 10-deck drops, bumper cars, sky-diving tunnels and glass domes that transport passengers via a crane-like arm high above the waves. Tweens are also able to take these thrill rides if they meet height requirements. Australia-based Ovation of the Seas comes with bumper cars, sky-diving and the North Star observation capsule, while Voyager of the Seas has an ice rink and surfing machine. There are diner-style burger joints and special teen hangouts, too.
Runner-up: Carnival Cruise Line's ships have one of the fastest and steepest slides at sea and teens love it. Tweens have the yellow Twister waterslide to call their own, plus there are burgers, tacos and BBQ snacks to feast on and a big screen showing movies by the pool.
Best for: Families with Small Children
Why: Mini waterslides, character breakfasts, fun food and activities galore in the kids' clubs -- Carnival certainly looks after the little ones. While younger children can't ride Green Thunder or even the sedate yellow Twister, they can race each other down the tiny twin purple waterslides and squeal with delight under the big dunking bucket in the SplashZone. Through its Seuss at Sea partnership, Carnival offers youngsters the chance to meet Dr Seuss characters, such as Cat in the Hat and assorted strange friends, at a special Green Eggs and Ham breakfast, live shows and parades. The fun continues with towel-animal making classes and the cute Towel Animal Theatre where the fluffy creatures come to life. Kids and parents can also share the fun of Hasbro, The Game Show, where board games are played out on the theatre stage. Carnival also has five age-specific kids' clubs for children from three to 15. Late night babysitting is available for children aged three to 11 (from 11pm to 1am, for a fee), while toddlers and babies under three can play in the kids' club while supervised by their parents.
Runner-up: On Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas, babies from six to 36 months are looked after in the nursery by child-care professionals (at an hourly rate), while free playgroup sessions (with parents) are also available for this age group. Kids' clubs cater for youngsters aged three to five, six to eight, nine to 11 and includes structured activities and hangouts for teens, too. There are fun parades along the Royal Promenade at least once during every cruise. Baby foods and nappies can be pre-ordered by parents before boarding.
Best for: Relaxation
Why: This big ship cruise line, with almost 20 vessels in the fleet, has a huge following. Established in the mid-1960s, it's the original Love Boat line (the ship featured in the TV show was called Pacific Princess). Half a dozen Princess ships are based in Australia, offering plenty of itinerary choices. It is known as the leader in New Zealand cruising and recently expanded its range of shore excursions. An annual world cruise departing from Sydney and Auckland is also operated by Princess, providing great convenience for locals. The bigger ships in the fleet have great facilities including multiple pools, several main dining rooms, exceptional specialty restaurants, outdoor movie screens and good entertainment. Hot deals and bonuses such as upgrades to balcony cabins are offered regularly. You can enjoy long, decadent dinners at the excellent Crown Grill steakhouse or Curtis Stone's Share, sit back and enjoy the open-air cinema with popcorn and blankets, take advantage of the happy hour at the Wheelhouse Bar, find a quiet spot in The Sanctuary or the adults-only pool nearby, or relax in your cabin with free room service (which you don't get on other Australian ships).
Runner-up: Celebrity Cruises is known as a premium cruise line, a cut above other ships that carry 2500-plus passengers. It was an instant hit with Australians when the 2008-built Solstice was deployed in 2012 to Sydney to operate summer cruises. Interiors and furnishings are elegant and passengers tend to match the sophisticated surroundings. The ultimate place to relax is on the grass at the top deck Lawn Club, perhaps with a picnic. Outdoor pools and the covered solarium pool are also inviting. Things liven up at night, especially during shows in the theatre and at the Martini Bar where waiters perform mixology feats to the thrall of the crowd, but there are no crazy waterslides or other noisy features.
Best for: Indulgence and Luxury Seekers
Why: Celebrity Cruises is known as a premium cruise line, a cut above other ships. It was an instant hit with Australians when the 2008-built Solstice was deployed in 2012 to Sydney to operate summer cruises. Interiors and furnishings are elegant and the ambience is sophisticated; not like a holiday camp at sea. Celebrity also stands out for its varied dining choices (French, Italian, Asian and more) in beautifully decorated restaurants with great service. Things liven up at night, especially during shows in the theatre, deck parties and at the Martini Bar where waiters perform mixology feats to the thrall of the crowd. Celebrity likes to bring the entertainment to the people so they'll bring the singers to the busiest bars without you having to seek it out.
Runner-up: Paul Gauguin Cruises calls the beautiful islands of French Polynesia home, operating year-round seven-night cruises to the Society Islands, interspersed with occasional forays to the exotic Marquesas Islands, Fiji and the Cook Islands. The all-white 332-passenger ship is a great way to see these expensive isles in the lap of luxury without breaking the bank. Fine dining in three restaurants and all beverages, including alcohol and speciality coffees, are included in the fare along with access to private islands and beaches in Taha'a and Bora Bora.
Best for: Mature Travellers
Why: There's a lot to like about veteran cruise line Holland America (it's been around since 1873) from the teak wrap-around promenade decks and dedicated cinemas to the stylish afternoon teas and cooking classes held in the Culinary Arts School. The 15-strong fleet used to be known as mid-size (carrying under 2000 people) but the latest ship, Nieuw Statendam, takes 2,666 passengers. Decor is subdued and stylish: the Explorations Cafe is one of the nicest public spaces on any ship with good coffee and a library. Passengers tend to be older on the line's longer itineraries (which include annual visits to Australia for the summer season) and on cruises in the off-season. Expect, however, to find families on Alaskan and Caribbean cruises in the school holidays.
Holland America has a loyal following, and while appealing to an older crowd in general, it's far from stodgy. There are lively nights in the piano bar, excellent live music and B.B. King's Blues Club on most of the ships. The fun is always ramped up when Aussies get on board.
Runner up: Princess Cruises offers a variety of longer itineraries including world cruises, Australian circumnavigations and exotic journeys to destinations such as South America. It's because of this that the passenger profile tends to be a bit older. The ships have a wealth of lovely features, including promenade decks, dedicated cinemas and an excellent daily afternoon tea service. The private adult relaxation area, known as the Sanctuary, is the ideal place to escape from the youngsters during cruises in the school holiday season.
Best for: Singles and Solo Travellers
Why: With a 'home-away-from-home' atmosphere and friendly, attentive service, CMV is a good choice for solo travellers who enjoy traditional ocean cruising on smaller ships. The UK-based line has six ships to choose from, including the Australia-based Vasco da Gama, which headlines the line's Australasian deployment. Homeporting in Adelaide and Fremantle, and also cruising from Auckland, Sydney and Singapore, Vasco da Gama has 40 dedicated single cabins. Onboard Columbus and Magellan, 150 twin cabins are set aside for single occupancy with a modest 25 percent supplement on the twin share price. On sailings of six nights or more, there is a program of solo traveller events including a welcome cocktail party and get-togethers with the opportunity to meet like-minded travellers.
Runner up: Norwegian Cruise Line's newer ships have studio cabins designed for one person as well as communal living rooms to meet likeminded travellers. The older ships, such as Norwegian Jewel, which is based in Australia each summer, are not as solo-friendly. The main issue is the Freestyle Cruising concept, where people can dine at any time, which makes is harder to organise tables that a single passenger can join. At 6pm each evening, however, the Sailing Solo Social (18+) is held at Malting's Bar, which is a good way to find new friends or fellow diners. The American style of sitting at the bar is also a less obvious way to eat alone as you can chat to the bartender or the person at the next bar stool. O'Sheehan's and the Sushi Bar are the best casual venues on Norwegian Jewel for singles, or you can join the noisy fun at shared tables in Teppanyaki.
Best for: Entertainment Enthusiasts
Why: Norwegian ships offer musical revues, comedy and improv shows, live music and guest performers, but the line really shines with its newest ships: Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway. The line takes its inspiration from land-based hits, and cruisers can experience Broadway musicals like Rock of Ages, After Midnight or Million Dollar Quartet; and music by duelling pianists and blues bands. The line even turns meals into theatre with dinner show Cirque Dreams. Throw in plenty of bars, discos, bowling and Wii, and you will never be bored onboard. Australians can enjoy the lively song-and-dance revue, Band on the Run and daring aerial acts of Le Cirque Bijou on Norwegian Jewel.
Runner-up: Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas was a close second for its next-level shows in the spectacular, double-deck Two70 venue. Look forward to robotics, acrobatics, 3D movies, slick choreography, comedians, an amazing sound system and fantastic special effects. Live music and dancing can be found in several bars, not to mention the robot bartenders. Kids entertainment is also top-notch. In other regions, Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class ships have edge-of-your-seat high-diving shows in the Aquatheatre pool and Broadway-style theatre productions such as Grease. Expect to be wowed onboard Voyager of the Seas by ice-skating shows, musicals, and dance bands galore.
Best for: Foodies
Why: Oceania Cruises takes the cake for having one of the largest collections of speciality restaurants -- on its newer ships Marina, Riviera and Sirena, all of which are included in the cruise fare. They include Toscana serving Italian cuisine, the Polo Grill steakhouse, Red Ginger serving Thai, Vietnamese and Japanese's fare and the signature French restaurant, Jacques, where the menus were designed by internationally renowned French chef and TV personality, Jacques Pepin.
Runner up: Celebrity stands out for its varied dining choices (French, Italian, Asian and more) in beautifully decorated restaurants. There are 10 restaurants to choose from onboard the Australia-based Celebrity Solstice, including the glamorous suite-only Luminae and Blu, a spa-inspired restaurant exclusively for guests staying in AquaClass cabins. For those who don't want to spend the extra money, the complimentary buffet and main dining rooms are lovely too.
Best for: Romantics
Why: If you want to be sure romantic strolls along the deck won't be interrupted by the pitter patter of little feet, Viking is for you. The line's contemporary and sophisticated adults-only ocean (and river) cruise ships do not permit any guests aged under 18 onboard. Every cabin has a balcony for watching the sun set over swoon-worthy romantic destinations such as Bora Bora, Santorini, and Venice. With specialty dining and wine with meals included in the fare, couples can gaze into each other's eyes over dinner every night without worrying about the final bill.
Runner-up: Sleek white yachts with billowing sails, sluicing through calm blue seas -- that's what cruising is all about on Windstar Cruises' three original yachts. Whether it's the four-masted twins Windstar and Wind Spirit (each carrying just 148 passengers), or the five-masted 302-passenger Wind Surf, a voyage around the Caribbean, the Amalfi Coast and the Tahiti islands ticks all the boxes for romantics. The motorised yachts, which can slip into quiet bays and coves, away from the bustling ports and big ships, have none of the bells and whistles of big ships and all the features of classy yachts: teak decks, cabins with portholes (no balconies) and plenty of space to relax in a deck chair.
Best for: Adventurers
Why: Ponant Yacht Cruises & Expeditions' itineraries range from the Arctic to Central and South America, Oceania to Atlantic and Northern Europe. The line's newest ship, Le Laperouse, carries 92 passengers and offers sailings from five Australian ports. It is the world's first to feature the Blue Eye, a multi-sensorial underwater lounge with non-intrusive underwater lighting, hydrophones that retransmit the natural symphony of deep water, and Body Listening sofas that use corporal resonance to create a sensorial listening experience. Sailing aficionados will enjoy Ponant's three-masted 64 passenger sailing ship, Le Ponant, which ventures to ports of call only accessible to small capacity yachts.
Runner-up: Most Aussies will know Lindblad as the company that purchased popular small expedition ship Orion and rechristened it National Geographic Orion. A well-established expedition line, founded 50 years ago by Eric-Lars Lindblad, the company works in partnership with National Geographic. Its ships (and chartered vessels) explore the world from the Arctic to the Antarctic and everywhere in-between including Europe, Asia, Alaska, Galapagos, South America and Cuba. The company operates Zodiacs for shore landings and carries a highly experienced expedition team of scientists and historians.
Best for: Enrichment Seekers
Why: Cunard and its trio of Queens ooze culture. The cruise line's enrichment program invites onboard such luminaries as NASA astronauts, polar explorers and experts on journalism, climate change, politics and national security. Passengers can also indulge in cultural pursuits with book clubs, ballroom dancing, West End-style theatre (in a box seat, no less), a planetarium (on Queen Mary 2 only) and learning the art of acting with Royal Academy of Dramatic Art members. Passengers have the opportunity to trace their family tree, too, under the tutelage of experts from Ancestry.com.
Runner-up: European river cruises are worth considering, and not just because you won't get seasick. Complimentary shore excursions focus on the history, religion, art and architecture of ports visited in medieval towns, bustling cities and villages riddled with castles and vineyards. In Asia, learning about the culture and lifestyles of people in Myanmar, India, China, Cambodia and Vietnam is fascinating. Vessels rarely hold more than 200 passengers, giving guests a chance to easily mix and mingle. River cruises also offer all-inclusive fares that feature wines with dinner, complimentary Wi-Fi and excursions in each port, which make single budgets go further. Many river cruise lines waive the single supplement, which attracts a lot of solo travellers.
Best for: Destination Explorers
Why: One of the big drawcards with Azamara is the line's focus on the destination itself; the ships stay overnight in many ports, while each itinerary has one free 'AzAmazing' excursion, which can be special cultural performances such as a night at the ballet in St Petersburg, Russia. Azamara vessels, Quest and Journey, are small by today's standards, carrying just 700 passengers each, so it is possible for these ships to access lesser-known, harder to reach ports. Free transportation from the dock to city centres is also provided, making getting to and from the ship easy and affordable in port.
Runner-up: All guests onboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises receive unlimited complimentary shore excursions as part of the line's all-inclusive touring program. Options cater for all abilities and interests, with choices ranging from whale watching in Alaska to beer appreciation in Montevideo, and touring Phang Nga National Park in Phuket. If you want to step it up a notch, heavily discounted Regent Choice shore excursions offer the chance to do something more extravagant such as touring a grand country estate with one of the owners followed by a lavish picnic or an exclusive visit to Luxor in Egypt.
Best For: Culturally Curious Cruisers
Why: Set sail for adventure with Coral Expeditions, a boutique Australian eco-tourism expedition line that explores the waters of the South Pacific, Cape York, the Kimberley, Arnhem Land, Tasmania and the Great Barrier Reef. With an open bridge policy and off-the-beaten-track itineraries that attract adventurous, well-travelled passengers, Coral Expeditions encourage guests to deeply engage with remote destinations and the people who live there. Guest lecturers such as Richard Aldridge, an expert on the tribal art of New Guinea and the Maluku Islands, offer additional insight during the voyage.
Runner Up: Captain Cook Cruises offer culturally immersive small ship cruises in Fiji with weekly three to seven-night itineraries exploring the Mamanuca and Yasawa Islands. Activities focus on the local culture and include meeting Fijians and visiting their small towns, talks by an onboard marine biologist, and a traditional village feast. With a predominantly Fijian crew, passengers can also engage with Fijian culture onboard by asking questions and socialising with the crew during passenger events.
Here’s Why Carnival Cruises Is the Best Cruise Line for Value
First-time cruisers on a budget find Carnival’s cruise fares pack a lot of value into every dollar. The line has long been praised by its fans for having plenty of tasty food choices included with the cruise fares. Think burgers and barbecue from TV chef Guy Fieri and fried chicken inspired by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neil (who happens to be a Carnival spokesperson).
Cruise fares on Carnival are often some of the lowest among North American cruise lines. Carnival’s 25 ships, sailing from 21 worldwide ports, make it easy to find cruises to popular destinations. Carnival cruise discounts are quite easy to discover and financing options are available.
Carnival Cruises highlights
Besides value, Carnival puts a strong emphasis on fun for everyone. Music and entertainment are lively throughout the ship, often attracting a slightly younger crowd than some other cruise lines. That doesn’t mean you won’t find all ages onboard a Carnival ship. In fact, the ages onboard any given sailing are likely to range from toddler to octogenarian.
Low cruise fares and plenty of top-deck attractions like pools, slides and even roller coasters are perfect for families, young singles and couples escaping on cruises ranging from short three- and four-night routes to full-week vacations from ports scattered across the U.S.
Carnival’s fleet is boisterous fun all around. Whether it’s a hairy chest contest at the pool or late-night club hopping, the party begins from the moment you step onboard. Maybe it should be ranked as one of the best cruise lines for fun, as well as for being budget friendly.
Where Does Carnival Cruises Sail?
Carnival’s main cruise destinations are The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, but Carnival also has a seasonal presence in Alaska, Hawaii, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Tahiti and the South Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and more).
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Carnival
Sodas, specialty coffees, beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails all incur extra charges, and gratuities are not included in the cruise fare.
The dress code onboard is casual, but many Carnival cruisers love formal nights, which are known as “Cruise Elegant nights.” The Carnival Cruise Elegant night's dress code is quite straightforward: cocktail/club attire works well for those nights.
How many elegant nights are on a Carnival Cruise? Usually, just one on short cruises and two on six nights or longer sailings.
Here’s Why Seabourn Is the Best Cruise Line for Luxury
Seabourn tops the luxury cruises category for first-time cruisers with an almost 1-to-1 ratio of crew members to guests. The line’s fleet of all-suite ships incorporate luxurious pampering into every aspect of the cruise, from décor to complementary premium spirits and wines throughout the voyage.
Seabourn luxury cruises are exceptional for offering some of the highest space for all guests in the industry while offering a private club atmosphere.
Suite hosts are the key to fine tuning every aspect of a Seabourn cruise. Once onboard, guests can rely on their suite host for everything from dinner reservations in the ship’s restaurants to popcorn for a movie afternoon.
Seabourn Highlights
Whether sailing in the Mediterranean or in the frigid Antarctic waters, the Seabourn crew is trained to serve each guest as if they are the most important person onboard. Every sailing includes experts that share their knowledge of the destinations while focusing heavily on cruising and exploring in luxurious style.
Where Does Seabourn Sail?
As you might expect from the best cruise line for luxury cruises, Seabourn sails the world. There are no cruise-friendly areas of the globe that Seabourn does not visit (at least in passing) including both the Arctic and Antarctic, Asia, Africa, Alaska, the Middle East, and Northern Europe. The line has a strong presence of often four ships in the Mediterranean in summer and the Caribbean in winter.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Seabourn
While drinks, tips and all dining venues are included in the cruise fare, excursions are not. As with most luxury lines, the Seabourn dress code is a notch up from the mainstream ships.
Most Seabourn cruisers dress in resort-style casualwear during the day and dress up more for dinner, which is either elegant casual or formal. Elegant casual for the Seabourn dress code means slacks, collared shirts, blouses, and optional jackets, while their formal is tuxedos and ballroom gowns.
Here’s Why Disney Cruise Line Is the Best Cruise Line for Families
Disney Cruise Line's entertainment and hospitality expertise adds up to the best cruise line for families, especially those cruising for the first time.
Every step of the way, cruisers can expect the same attention to detail onboard as they would find in a Disney park or resort. As with land-based Disney attractions, there are things for both kids and adults to enjoy on a Disney cruise which makes it easily the best cruise line for families.
Disney Cruise Line Highlights
Disney Cruise Line packs an impressive amount into their short three- and four-night cruises from Florida, making it simple for guests to build a combo theme park and cruise vacation.
Disney cruises range from three to 14 nights in length, which makes the longer cruises ideal for guests wanting to see more of the world in Disney style.
The ships are designed with whimsical elegance. Disney staterooms are a touch larger than average across all categories and have split bathrooms featuring tubs along with room-dividing curtains (standard in most cabins).
Add in the onboard laundry facilities, and cruising with kids becomes a whole lot easier -- and whole lot more enjoyable.
Where Does Disney Cruise Line Sail?
Disney cruises are heavily focused on The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, but also have seasonal cruises along the Pacific west coast, Alaska, Bermuda, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Disney Cruise Line
Cruising with Disney is expensive when compared to budget cruise lines. But, there are a few things included while sailing on Disney Cruise Line that you’d end up paying extra for on other lines.
Disney cruise fares include free room service, soft drinks and character meet-and-greets. However, note that alcoholic beverages and adults-only specialty restaurants incur extra fees. Gratuities for the crew are not included in the cruise fare.
Here’s Why Celebrity Is the Best Cruise Line for Couples
Celebrity Cruises has always catered to cruising couples. The atmosphere on board is similar to that at an all-inclusive couples’ resort. The ships are intimate with the largest one carrying barely over 3,000 passengers.
The décor is a step up in elegance from sister company Royal Caribbean, as is the food. Celebrity also offers more cruises of eight nights and up, allowing couples to cruise a little longer if desired.
None of that means children aren’t welcome; they simply aren’t the line’s primary market. You won’t find massive water slides and zip lines on Celebrity ships, but Celebrity’s Camp at Sea is designed as a flexible way for children on board to have as much fun as their parents.
This program includes activities like scavenger hunts, building robots, Pizza making parties and teen ping-pong tournaments.
Celebrity Highlights
The staterooms come in six main categories, more than 80% of which offer a stunning ocean view. Aqua class includes a private dining room and spa privileges. Concierge class has a private luncheon along with in-room perks like sparkling wine.
Suites in The Retreat, which are sold as an all-inclusive package, includes meals in Luminae (the suite-class private dining room), Wi-Fi, drinks and gratuities. There are adult-only areas on all ships including deck cabanas, indoor pools and extensive spa facilities.
Where Does Celebrity Sail?
Celebrity ships cruise a large part of the globe. With options for Caribbean cruises year-round, the fleet spreads out seasonally to Alaska, Antarctica, Bermuda, Canada and New England, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.
The line also keeps a three-ship year-round presence in the Galapagos Islands.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Celebrity
The tricky part of booking a Celebrity cruise is having a clear understanding of what you are paying for. Some staterooms are offered as “Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips Included.” Others are “Cruise Only” fares that can have those three things added for an additional cost. Be sure to do your research on your specific cruise ship and the package you paid for.
Here’s Why Cunard Is the Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers
Solo travelers will find cabins without added single supplement fees in Britannia Inside and Oceanview classes. Upper classes and suites are available for booking by singles with an added supplement, but Cunard often has reduced supplements available.
Daily onboard events are organized specifically for solo cruisers, from morning coffee get-togethers to pre-dinner cocktail gatherings.
Cunard Highlights
Cunard’s ships, Queen Mary 2 in particular, returns passengers to traditional ocean liners with her elegant Art Deco design and white-gloved service on a ship where afternoon tea is a grand affair.
Along with the impressive onboard amenities, like a planetarium and an onboard kennel, it becomes hard to compare the experience with cruising on most other cruise lines.
Where Does Cunard Sail?
While best known for its seven-night Trans-Atlantic crossings between London and New York and its 100-plus-night world cruises, Cunard’s fleet actually sails almost the entire globe aside from the Arctic and Antarctic.
Their seasonal cruises include Alaska, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, as well as short sailings from London, which make the iconic line more accessible for the average cruiser.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Cunard
Staterooms are sold under a class system on Cunard ships. Your cabin class assigns you to a specific restaurant, each class being a step up in both the stateroom and included dining experience.
There are alternative dining options for a charge, as well as a complimentary buffet. In the top class of Queens Grill Suites, complimentary mini bars are stocked with soft drinks and two bottles of wine or spirits.
In all other classes, beverage packages are available for purchase, as are Wi-Fi packages. Crew tips are not included in cruise fares.
Here’s Why Holland America Is the Best Cruise Line for Seniors
Holland America, an elegant midsize line, has traditionally drawn a more mature crowd by emphasizing the classic cruising experience over partying. For mature singles in particular, Holland America ships feature a choice of solo cabins.
Holland America Highlights
Holland America offers an abundance of quieter pleasures. A few stellar examples include the Culinary Arts Center, a partnership with America's Test Kitchen that focuses on cooking demos and hands-on workshops, self-guided art tours of the onboard art collections and Explorations Central. Explorations Central aims to highlight local culture and history onboard via special talks, port guides and cultural demonstrations.
For those in search of athletic pursuits, there are plenty of options to match any preferences, such as tai chi, yoga and tennis, none of which require a 21-year-old's physique.
Holland America's innovative additions to the entertainment lineup above also keep the company's loyal cruisers in mind.
Where Does Holland America Sail?
Holland America offers an extensive list of global itineraries (including world cruises) with a more traditional presence in The Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska and Mexico.
The line has long offered both one-way and round-trip Panama Canal cruises, and seasonally moves a number of ships to Northern European and Mediterranean routes, as well as to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Holland America
Itineraries on Holland America tend toward longer sailings and are often sold in point-to-point segments as well as long and short options sold for the same start date.
For example, you might find there are two cruises leaving a particular port on the same ship on the same day. One might be an 11-night cruise and the other a 21-night cruise. This makes Holland America the best cruise line for allowing cruisers the flexibility to build the itinerary that suits them.
Drinks, Wi-Fi and crew tips are not included in the cruise fare. Packages and pre-pay options are available.
Here’s Why Viking Is the Best Cruise Line for Expedition Cruising
Viking Cruises launched into the expedition cruise market with the same approach it has used for decades: first in European river cruising, then with its ocean-going cruise ships. This approach assists the line in maintaining its reputation as one of the best cruise lines for adults overall.
Viking's main goal is to provide a consistent cruise experience that allows guests to explore the world from a comfortably casual ship with many of cruising’s minor details managed for them. The Viking expedition ships place a heavier emphasis on educational experiences during their polar, global and Great Lakes adventures.
Viking Highlights
All guests must be 18 or older on embarkation day to cruise with Viking. As with the line’s river and ocean cruises, at least one excursion or landing is included in every port along with beer and wine being complimentary with meals. Wi-Fi is also included, as is gear suitable for the specific expedition. All snacks and meals are complementary, including in the specialty dining venue, Manfredi’s. Coffee, tea and water are also included.
Staterooms feature comforts like Viking’s famous heated bathroom floors, but the expedition ships are also equipped with heated drying closets for wet gear and in-room coffee makers supplied with coffees and teas.
Where Does Viking Sail?
Viking’s Expedition ships currently devote June, July, August and September to cruising the Arctic and Great Lakes. Between October and February, the ships explore Antarctica and spend the in-between months cruising the Atlantic Coast, Caribbean and South America.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Viking
There’s no need to overpack for your Viking Expedition. The provided gear will include outerwear (a souvenir parka is yours to keep on polar expeditions) and the ships are equipped with complimentary launderettes.
Here’s Why AmaWaterways Is the Best Cruise Line for River Cruises
AmaWaterways is known for innovation in river cruising. Wider ships, active and guest-tailored excursions (as well as more included excursions than many other lines) and staterooms with a step-out balcony and a French balcony: all make it one of the best river cruise line companies in the industry.
The innovation doesn't stop there, however. Ama recently partnered with Ancestry to help guests trace their family history and heritage. During the summer cruise season, the line partners with Disney to make family river cruising magic. What they do for their guests is undeniably above and beyond.
AmaWaterways Highlights
Food on Ama ships is all included in the cruise fare, even the specialty dining Chef’s Table. Wellness is a priority onboard AmaWaterways ships, with Wellness Hosts on each ship as well as swimming pools, spas and bicycles for use in port.
AmaWaterways ships are fraught with enthusiasm and excitement to see what is around the next bend in the river. The ships are small enough that new friendships form easily over shared dinner or lunch.
Where Does AmaWaterways Sail?
AmaWaterways leans heavily on its array of European river cruises, with itineraries on the Rhine, Danube, the Seine, the Rhone and the Douro in Portugal. Beyond Europe, the line cruises in Egypt, Africa, Vietnam and Colombia.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With AmaWaterways
Almost everything you need while on board is included in the cruise fare, even Wi-Fi -- just don’t expect it to be lightning fast. The ship’s movement and hills that surround the rivers block towers and slow the land-based signal.
Gratuities are not included for either the ship’s crew or the shoreside tour guides. Ama often has airfare specials and airport transfers included when you book airfare through the cruise line.
River cruise tours often include a good deal of walking, whether it’s through charming towns, Christmas markets, castles and/or museums. AmaWaterways offers nearly identical tours, but with differing mobility requirements.
Guests can choose what works best for them, such as “gentle walking” tours with fewer stairs and even tours where the cruise line supplies a car at the end of the tour for guests too tired to make the walk back to the ship. This makes AmaWaterways one of river cruising’s best cruise lines for accessibility.
Here’s Why Silversea Is the Best Cruise Line for Foodies
The food onboard Silversea’s fleet stands out among even the line’s luxury class competitors. While each ship has slight variations among its dining lineup, the one constant is the quality of the food, as it is inspired by the regions that the ships visit, including the line’s home country of Italy.
Two ships take the concept of locally-inspired and locally-sourced food to a new level in a program called S.A.L.T., which stands for Sea and Land Taste. Guests have the opportunity to participate in food-oriented shore excursions, elevate their experience in onboard cooking classes or simply enjoy the food and drinks of each region in the S.A.L.T. Bar and Kitchen.
Silversea Highlights
Silversea ships are all-suite with butler service and capacities that range from 100 guests to just over 700. Though each ship is distinct, the fleet consists of a mix of expedition-class vessels and “classic” ships, but even the expedition ships are designed around making every trip both exciting and luxurious.
Silversea offers door-to-door inclusive fares featuring executive car transfers within 52 miles of your chosen airport, plus flights and hotels as needed.
Premium alcoholic beverages are included, as is Wi-Fi (premium speeds are only available in the upper suites). On select sailings, guests may opt for a port-to-port package in order to book their own flights.
Where Does Silversea Sail?
The more appropriate question is where doesn’t Silversea cruise? Silversea currently has 700 destinations around the world. Silversea offers annual world cruises and has a strong presence among the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as seasonal routes in Alaska, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, the South Pacific and Bermuda.
The line also maintains a year-round presence in the Galapagos and has expedition ships sailing both the Arctic and Antarctic -- in fact, we’d place it a close second on the list of best cruise lines for expeditions.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising with Silversea
The butler service onboard, which is available in every suite, is provided by highly-skilled staff trained to help guests with every need, from dinner reservations to shoeshining. Keep in mind that while the butler can arrange for your laundry to be done, there is an extra charge for that.
Most Silversea ships also have complimentary launderettes. Crew gratuities are included in the cruise fare, but tips for excursion tour guides on non-expedition cruises are not.
Here’s Why Norwegian Is the Best Cruise Line for Entertainment
Select Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ships regularly play host to current Broadway hits. Four ships feature the unique Cavern Club look-alike to the legendary Liverpool club where the Beatles performed -- complete with a cover band.
Add in the line’s musical productions shows, comedy clubs, bowling and live game shows, like Deal or No Deal, and cruisers can find enough entertainment onboard Norwegian ships to keep things lively during almost any sailing.
Norwegian Cruise Line Highlights
Norwegian’s family-friendly cruise operation is best known for freestyle dining and ongoing Free at Sea promotions that allow cruisers to book cruises with open bar, Wi-Fi, excursions and specialty dining included in one all-inclusive fare.
The 17 ships in their fleet are large, but not overwhelmingly. They range in capacity from around 2,000 to just over 4,000 passengers on the four newest ships.
Stateroom options run the gamut of choices between interior and suites tucked away in a ship-within-a-ship enclave called The Haven. Top deck attractions include slides, spray parks, and even go kart tracks on the largest ships.
Where Does Norwegian Sail?
Cruisers can cruise NCL ships throughout most of the globe, including on limited Antarctic schedules. It is the only cruise line able to cruise the Hawaiian Islands without including a foreign port; it has an extensive Alaskan schedule, and has a strong presence in The Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mexico.
It transits the Panama Canal, has ships that visit Tahiti, Australia and New Zealand, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Norwegian Cruise Line
Free at Sea, a popular promotion offered by Norwegian, does not apply to all bookings; some rooms are sold with traditional a la carte pricing for drinks, Wi-Fi, excursions and specialty dining.
All components of the Free at Sea program have limitations. For example, the “open bar” consists of the Premium Beverage Package and all the standard restrictions apply to that. Gratuities are not included and will be added to your stateroom account.