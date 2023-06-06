Cocktails and cruises go hand in hand; part of the enjoyment for many people is sitting back on a pool lounger or at the aft bar with a fruity concoction in hand.
All cruise ships have the standard umbrella drinks such as margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mai tais, mojitos, blue Hawaiians, caipirinhas, planter's punch and more. In addition, cruise ship bars serve classic pre-dinner cocktails, including martinis, highballs and Manhattans, as well as after-dinner aperitifs and liqueur.
What's changed in the last decade is the breadth and sophistication of cruise cocktails. Mainstream cruise lines have added craft cocktail bars, where bartenders use herbs, bitters, unusual flavors of infused liquor and even raw vegetables and egg whites, to forge new creations.
We can't possibly choose all of our favourite drinks, but here are 11 of the best cruise cocktails for you to try the next time you get onboard. Cheers!
Almost all the spirits doctored up by Carnival's Alchemy Bar mixologists are worth trying, but our favourite is the Cucumber Sunrise. With ingredients like watermelon nectar and muddled cucumber, it's light and refreshing -- and a great choice for day drinking.
Ingredients:
2 cucumber wheels (muddled)
30ml lime juice
60ml Absolut vodka
60ml watermelon syrup
60ml orange juice
1 cucumber wheel garnish
Directions:
Add muddled cucumbers, lime juice, vodka, syrup and orange juice into glass.
Shake contents.
Strain excess pulp.
Pour into separate glass with ice.
Garnish with a cucumber.
Inspired by the classic Aussie lolly which began production in the 1930s and is still around today, P&O's Fruit Tingle cocktail is as blue as the waters of the South Pacific. Snap a photo of your drink during sailaway at a tropical port.
Ingredients:
30ml vodka
30ml blue curacao
Sprite
Directions:
Fill a tall glass with ice.
Shake and strain the vodka and blue curacao into the glass.
Top up with Sprite.
Named for the famed bartender from "The Love Boat," The Isaac remains a popular drink of choice for many Princess cruisers, despite the fact that it's not listed on the menu. You can order The Isaac at any Princess cruise ship bar.
Ingredients:
60ml white rum of choice
60ml pomegranate syrup
15ml lime juice
Splash of club soda
2 pineapple leaf spears and cherry garnish
Directions:
Fill highball glass with two-thirds ice.
Add ice, rum, syrup and lime juice into a cocktail shaker.
Shake and strain into glass, filling to the top of the ice.
Top off with club soda.
Garnish with pineapple spears and cherry.
Despite its ice-rimmed top, the Martini Bar on Celebrity Cruises is always a hot gathering spot, with passengers lining up to watch the bartenders fling their shakers around. Because the list of creative martinis is too vast to order one by one, we suggest the flight, where you can get six sampler-sized swizzles to try. (The Blue Wave martini is our favourite.) Note: We recommend not re-creating Celebrity's entire martini flight at home -- just try one at a time!
Ingredients:
30ml blue curacao
90ml Hpnotiq liqueur
60ml coconut liqueur
60ml pineapple juice
Orange peel garnish
Directions:
Add ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Shake and strain into a martini glass.
Garnish with orange peel.
MSC Cruises' signature drink is perhaps the classiest margarita you'll ever have at sea. Served at MSC Divina's Disaronno Bar, the MSC Disarita combines the amaretto-tasting Italian liqueur with the flavors of Mexico -- a rustic twist to the much-loved cocktail.
Ingredients:
60ml Disaronno Originale
30ml tequila of choice
60ml lemon margarita mix
1 lime wheel
Directions:
Salt rim of margarita glass and set aside.
Fill separate mixing glass with ice.
Add Disaronno, tequila and lemon margarita mix to mixing glass.
Shake contents.
Strain into margarita glass.
Garnish with lime wheel.
Part of what makes any drink at Royal Caribbean's Bionic Bar a favourite of ours is the fact that it's served to you by a "robot bartender." Order your drink via an iPad; then watch a mechanical arm shake and pour your concoction into a cup, ready for you to enjoy. Look for the Bionic Bar on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas.
Ingredients:
60ml Beefeater gin
60ml cranberry juice
60ml tonic
30ml lime juice
Directions:
Add ingredients to cocktail shaker.
Shake and strain into glass, over ice.
With its focus on families, you might think Disney suffers in the cocktail department. Not so; mama needs a drink! Quench your thirst with this popular drink of the day, available at every bar across the fleet.
Ingredients:
45ml Malibu rum
45ml amaretto
60ml pineapple juice
60ml cranberry juice
Lime wheel and cherry garnish
Directions:
Add rum, amaretto, pineapple juice and cranberry juice into shaker.
Shake contents.
Pour mixture into glass, over ice.
Garnish with lime wheel and cherry.
Sweet, fruity drink lovers are sure to order seconds of Holland America's Strawberry Basil Bellissimo, whose fresh garden-esque flavours disguise the taste of the alcohol -- making it go down smoothly. The popular drink is found in all bars fleetwide and is best paired with live music at B.B. King's Blues Club, Billboard Onboard or Lincoln Center Stage.
Ingredients:
4 strawberries
3 basil leaves
Strawberry syrup
60ml vodka of choice
60ml lime juice
Directions:
Sugar rim of tumbler glass and set aside.
Add strawberries, two basil leaves and splash of strawberry syrup to mixing glass.
Muddle contents.
Fill mixing glass with ice.
Pour vodka and lime juice.
Shake contents.
Pour into tumbler glass and garnish with basil leaf.
Although the Alchemy Bar is outstanding, Carnival has also elevated the fruity pool drink into an art form, with an extensive menu of colorful concoctions. It's hard to miss the bright orange Kiss on the Lips; made with peach schnapps, mango mix and grenadine, the cocktail is one of the line's most popular -- for good reason.
Ingredients:
45ml peach schnapps
150ml frozen mango mix
1 tbsp. grenadine
Directions:
Add peach schnapps, frozen mango mix and crushed ice (2 cups) into a blender.
Blend until smooth.
Pour grenadine into cocktail glass.
Pour blended mixture into cocktail glass with grenadine.
Garnish with pineapple slice and cherry.
Sometimes a glass just isn't enough to slake your thirst (or keep a buzz going). The Rebellious Fish, which combines a variety of flavours, is not only refreshing and delicious, but it's served in a souvenir fishbowl. Don't forget to snap a selfie with your giant drink.
Ingredients:
20ml Passoa passion fruit liqueur
20ml Russian Standard vodka
7ml triple sec
60ml prosecco
60ml Orange juice
Fresh berries (garnish)
Directions:
Combine passionfruit liqueur, vodka, triple sec and orange juice in a mixing glass.
Shake contents.
Pour mixture into glass, over ice.
Pour prosecco (sparkling wine) through strainer into 355ml serving glass, over ice.
Float berries on top.
Nothing evokes the tropics more than a drink with coconut in it. Coco Loco -- inspired by Royal Caribbean's private island CocoCay but also served on the ships -- fits the bill with coconut cream and coconut rum, as well as orange, pineapple and papaya juices, grenadine and dark rum.
Ingredients:
20ml dark rum
20ml coconut rum
15ml orange juice concentrate
15ml pineapple juice concentrate
15ml papaya juice concentrate
15ml coconut cream
15ml grenadine
Pineapple wedge garnish
Directions:
Add ingredients, along with a half-cup of crushed ice, into a blender.
Blend until smooth.
Pour mixture into cocktail glass.
Garnish with pineapple wedge.